I BEACH FOSSILS RISTAMPANO IL LORO DEBUT ALBUM IN OCCASIONE DEL SUO DECENNALE

I Beach Fossils annunciano la ristampa del loro debut album per celebrare i dieci anni dall’uscita del disco.
“Beach Fossils”, che usciva il 27 luglio 2010, tornerà disponibile accompagnato dal 7″ di “Vacation”, terza tracia del disco, che avrà come b-side l’inedita “Time”.
Ascolta “Vacation” e “Time”:
La pubblicazione è attesa per autunno su etichetta Bayonet.
L’ultimo album dei Beach Fossils, “Somersault” (leggi la recensione), è datato 2017.
To celebrate a full decade (to the day) since @beachfossilsnyc self-titled debut, we're releasing a limited edition 10th Anniversary Beach Fossils reissue, printed onto swirled green wax + a cherry red 7'' with sentimental artwork and a never before released track, Time 🕓 Pre-order the bundle today (link in bio) to get a limited edition poster insert with Dustin Payseur's own words and thoughts on how far Beach Fossils has come in the last ten years and where they're headed next