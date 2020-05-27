 

I BEACH FOSSILS RISTAMPANO IL LORO DEBUT ALBUM IN OCCASIONE DEL SUO DECENNALE

 
27 Maggio 2020
 

I Beach Fossils annunciano la ristampa del loro debut album per celebrare i dieci anni dall’uscita del disco.

“Beach Fossils”, che usciva il 27 luglio 2010, tornerà disponibile accompagnato dal 7″ di “Vacation”, terza tracia del disco, che avrà come b-side l’inedita “Time”.

Ascolta “Vacation” e “Time”:

La pubblicazione è attesa per autunno su etichetta Bayonet.

L’ultimo album dei Beach Fossils, “Somersault” (leggi la recensione), è datato 2017.

