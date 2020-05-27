 

I JAPANDROIDS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM “MASSEY FUCKING HALL”

 
27 Maggio 2020
 

I Japandroids annunciano “Massey Fucking Hall” nuovo disco dal vivo che raccoglie una performance del duo canadese al Massey Hall di Toronto nel 2017.

L’album uscirà il prossimo 19 giugno in versione digitale e il 2 ottobre in vinile.

Qui il video, estratto da quello stesso live, di “Heart Sweats”:

Questa invece l’intera registrazione:

“Massey Fucking Hall” tracklist:
01 Near to the Wild Heart of Life
02 Fire’s Highway
03 Heart Sweats
04 Arc of Bar
05 Younger Us
06 North East South West
07 The Nights of Wine and Roses
08 No Known Drink or Drug
09 Continuous Thunder
10 Young Hearts Spark Fire
11 Sovereignty
12 The House That Heaven Built

