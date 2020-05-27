I JAPANDROIDS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM “MASSEY FUCKING HALL”

I Japandroids annunciano “Massey Fucking Hall” nuovo disco dal vivo che raccoglie una performance del duo canadese al Massey Hall di Toronto nel 2017.

L’album uscirà il prossimo 19 giugno in versione digitale e il 2 ottobre in vinile.

Qui il video, estratto da quello stesso live, di “Heart Sweats”:

Questa invece l’intera registrazione:

“Massey Fucking Hall” tracklist:

01 Near to the Wild Heart of Life

02 Fire’s Highway

03 Heart Sweats

04 Arc of Bar

05 Younger Us

06 North East South West

07 The Nights of Wine and Roses

08 No Known Drink or Drug

09 Continuous Thunder

10 Young Hearts Spark Fire

11 Sovereignty

12 The House That Heaven Built