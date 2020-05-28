 

I RACONTEURS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO EP E UN DOCUMENTARIO

 
28 Maggio 2020
 

I Raconteurs, progetto che riunisce Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence e Patrick Keeler, pubblicheranno questo venerdì un EP registrato live agli Electric Studios di Greenwich Village (NYC) e un documentario.

Nel trailer del doc condiviso dalla band vediamo White chiacchierare in studio con Jim Jarmusch sulla decisione di rifare “Blank Generation” di Richard Hell & the Voidoids.

L’ultimo disco della band, “Help Us Stranger” (leggi la recensione), è uscito nel 2019.

