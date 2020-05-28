I RACONTEURS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO EP E UN DOCUMENTARIO

I Raconteurs, progetto che riunisce Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence e Patrick Keeler, pubblicheranno questo venerdì un EP registrato live agli Electric Studios di Greenwich Village (NYC) e un documentario.

Nel trailer del doc condiviso dalla band vediamo White chiacchierare in studio con Jim Jarmusch sulla decisione di rifare “Blank Generation” di Richard Hell & the Voidoids.

The Raconteurs: Live at Electric Lady @Spotify exclusive EP and documentary film are out this Friday, May 29th. Head to https://t.co/kxac1BMGhj to set a reminder for the film premiere on Friday at 10am ET + pre-save the special enhanced album here: https://t.co/BoS5bqedIg pic.twitter.com/iO3OIFqUB2

— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) May 27, 2020