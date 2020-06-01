JOHN DWYER (OH SEES) E KYP MALONE (TV ON THE RADIO) INSIEME NEL SUPER-GRUPPO BENT ARCANA. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

John Dwyer, voce e fondatore degli Oh Sees, ha allestito un nuovo supergruppo.

Nei Bent Arcana, definiti da Dwyer come very much on the ECM / ’70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip, ritroviamo ai sintetizzatori modulari Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio), alla batteria, percussioni e voci Ryan Sawyer (turnista tra gli altri per Tv On The Radio, At The Drive-In, Massive Attack, Boredoms), al basso Peter Kerlin, al sassofono Brad Caulkins, alle tastiere Tom Dolas, alla chitarra Marcos Rodriguez, al violino Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita, al sassofono tenore Joce Soubiran e alle percussioni Andres Renteria.

Il debut album di questa band allargata uscirà il 21 agosto su etichetta Castle Face. Primo brano in ascolto “The Gate”:

<a href="http://johndwyer.bandcamp.com/album/bent-arcana">Bent Arcana by John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins, Kyp Malone & Marcos Rodriguez</a>

“Bent Arcana” tracklist:

01 The Gate

02 Outré Sorcellerie

03 Misanthrophe Gets Lunch

04 Mimi

05 Oblivion Sigil

06 Sprites