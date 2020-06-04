ASCOLTA PHOEBE BRIDGERS RIFARE “FIRST DAY OF MY LIFE” DEI BRIGHT EYES

Phoebe Bridgers è stata ospite di un nuovo episodio delle Deezer’s Home Sessions.

La cantautrice californiana, che tra poche settimane pubblicherà il suo atteso secondo disco, ha presentato una cover dei Bright Eyes progetto del suo amico e e collaboratore, insieme formano i Better Oblivion Community Center, Conor Oberst.

Ascolta la Bridgers rifare “First Day Of My Life” brano apparso in “I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning” del 2005:

Tomorrow (June 4) all profits from the merch store (including album pre-orders) will go to @bailproject.

This livestream will be a fundraiser for them as well. https://t.co/wrQTIwlOIx

— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 3, 2020