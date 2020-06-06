THE WATERBOYS: ANNUNCIO ALBUM E PRIMO SINGOLO DISPONIBILE

Non mollano i coriacei Waterboys guidati da Mike Scott. E’ in arrivo “Good Luck, Seeker”, che arriva a breve distanza dal precedente “Where The Action Is”. Il disco, atteso il 21 agosto, è preceduto da “My Wanderings In The Weary Land”. Simpatica la presentazione del singolo sul sito della band: “Is it psychedelic soul? Is it trance? Is it punk? Whatever it is, it’s the first taste of Good Luck, Seeker“.

Tracklist:

1. The Soul Singer

2. (You’ve Got To) Kiss A Frog Or Two

3. Low Down In The Broom

4. Dennis Hopper

5. Freak Street

6. Sticky Fingers

7. Why Should I Love You?

8. The Golden Work

9. My Wanderings In The Weary Land

10. Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime

11. Good Luck, Seeker

12. Beauty In Repetition

13. Everchanging

14. The Land Of Sunset