 

GUARDA I FLAMING LIPS SUONARE “RACE FOR THE PRIZE” DENTRO LE BOLLE AL TV SHOW DI COLBERT

 
di
11 Giugno 2020
 

I Flaming Lips sono stati gli ospiti musicali dell’ultima puntata del The Late Show di Stephen Colbert.

Wayne Coyne e soci hanno eseguito dal vivo, dentro le già utilizzate durante i loro live bolle plastiche, “Race for the Prize” brano contenuto in “The Soft Bulletin” grande classico della band targato 1999.

Guarda la performance:

