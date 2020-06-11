GUARDA I FLAMING LIPS SUONARE “RACE FOR THE PRIZE” DENTRO LE BOLLE AL TV SHOW DI COLBERT

I Flaming Lips sono stati gli ospiti musicali dell’ultima puntata del The Late Show di Stephen Colbert.

Wayne Coyne e soci hanno eseguito dal vivo, dentro le già utilizzate durante i loro live bolle plastiche, “Race for the Prize” brano contenuto in “The Soft Bulletin” grande classico della band targato 1999.

Guarda la performance:

Giant bubbles keep @theflaminglips at a safe social distance for this performance of “Race For the Prize” #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/kJfZch8uQz

— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 11, 2020