VIDEO: SINTIA

Ci portano in un mondo delicato e soffice i Sintia. Il loro brano d’esordio si muove in un mondo assolutamente ovattato e carezzevole, come se i Tame Impala avessero deciso di abbracciare il dream-pop

Il gruppo di Toronto, che esordisce magnificamente con questo brano, (anche se sulla pagina Soundcloud compare anche il brano “Draw Me Back”, decisamente più ritmato e ballabile) è formato da Sintja Baba (che ricordiamo essere stata anche nei The Naive), Brandon Wall, Alex Lakusta e Stefan Hegerat.

Non deve stupire il riferimento al groove del precedente brano presente su Soundcloud, anche perché la band stessa si descrive come “dance pop on the bright side countered by a darker rock influence“.

 

༒ 𝔸𝕃𝕃 𝔸𝕃𝕆ℕ𝔼 ༒ 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 𝘖𝘶𝘵 𝘛𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘓𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘤 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 👉🏻 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘪𝘯 𝘽𝙄𝙊 • Many of you have known me as the singer & songwriter of THE NAIVE. In February 2020 I retired the music I have played thus far, and here’s the new music I promised. ‘Sintia’ is my new project comprised of @alexlakusta @bwallbeetsbattlestargalactica @stefanhegerat , and myself. ‘All Alone’ is our first release (shot in August, 2019). . . . . #lyricvideos #lyricmusic #lyricvideo #sadlovesongs #videolyrics #videolyric #musicvideoclip #newsinglealert #newsongalert #musicrelease #femalevocals #femalemusicians #newsound #outtoday #availableeverywhere #newmusicvideo #newmusicdaily #newmusicvideoalert #newsingleoutnow #allalone #a l o n e #alonelife #fridayrelease #fridayfavourites #fridaymusic #newmusicfridays #newmusicalert🚨 #indieartistmusic #newmusicrelease #sintia

