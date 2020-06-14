VIDEO: SINTIA All Alone

Ci portano in un mondo delicato e soffice i Sintia. Il loro brano d’esordio si muove in un mondo assolutamente ovattato e carezzevole, come se i Tame Impala avessero deciso di abbracciare il dream-pop

Il gruppo di Toronto, che esordisce magnificamente con questo brano, (anche se sulla pagina Soundcloud compare anche il brano “Draw Me Back”, decisamente più ritmato e ballabile) è formato da Sintja Baba (che ricordiamo essere stata anche nei The Naive), Brandon Wall, Alex Lakusta e Stefan Hegerat.

Non deve stupire il riferimento al groove del precedente brano presente su Soundcloud, anche perché la band stessa si descrive come “dance pop on the bright side countered by a darker rock influence“.