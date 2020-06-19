 

CAT POWER RICORDA PHILIPPE ZDAR CON UNA COVER DEI CASSIUS. ASCOLTA “TOOP TOOP”.

 
19 Giugno 2020
 

Esattamente 1 anno fa oggi perdeva la vita Philippe Cerboneschi, meglio noto come Zdar, dj e produttore del duo elettronico francese Cassius.

Cat Power, che è stata ospite in ben 3 brani del progetto francese, “Action,” “Go Up,” e “Feel Like Me” tutte contenute in “Ibifornia” (2016), ricorda oggi l’amico e collaboratore con la cover acustica di “Toop Toop” brano apparso nel disco “15 Again” pubblicato dai Cassius nel 2006.

Ascolta “Toop Toop” rifatta dalla cantautrice americana:

Credit Foto: Levi Manchak / CC BY

