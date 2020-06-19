CAT POWER RICORDA PHILIPPE ZDAR CON UNA COVER DEI CASSIUS. ASCOLTA “TOOP TOOP”.

Esattamente 1 anno fa oggi perdeva la vita Philippe Cerboneschi, meglio noto come Zdar, dj e produttore del duo elettronico francese Cassius.
Cat Power, che è stata ospite in ben 3 brani del progetto francese, “Action,” “Go Up,” e “Feel Like Me” tutte contenute in “Ibifornia” (2016), ricorda oggi l’amico e collaboratore con la cover acustica di “Toop Toop” brano apparso nel disco “15 Again” pubblicato dai Cassius nel 2006.
Ascolta “Toop Toop” rifatta dalla cantautrice americana:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A year ago, we went down to @motorbass studio Chan & Matthieu were jamming, thinking of a tribute for our Brozeur Philippe. @catpowerofficial started to whisper, @m_chedid followed her voice with his fingers on his guitar, magic happened, Antoine pushed the rec button… A year later, the light is still on, we’re still powered by the love you all sent from all around the world. Today, his wife Dyane wanted to share this recording. CAT POWER & -M- •Toop Toop• (a tribute to Zdar) ❤️ (link in bio)
Credit Foto: Levi Manchak / CC BY