 

NUOVA ANTICIPAZIONE DAL LIVE DI SUZANNE VEGA, ASCOLTA “NEW YORK IS MY DESTINATION”

 
23 Giugno 2020
 

“New York Is My Destination” è la seconda anticipazione tratta da “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories”, il nuovo album in veste live di Suzanne Vega.

Dopo “Walk on the Wild Side”, l’artista presenta “New York Is My Destination”, un nuovo estratto dall’atteso album.

Registrato al famoso Cafè Carlyle a New York agli inizi del 2019, “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories” contiene i più noti brani del vasto repertorio di Suzanne Vega riproposti in veste live, da “Luka” a “Tom’s Diner” e tracce precedentemente scartate tra cui “Frank and Ava” e “Ludlow Street”.

Sul palco insieme a Suzanne Vega, i collaboratori di lunga data Gerry Leonard alla chitarra, Jeff Allen al basso e Jamie Edwards alle tastiere. Il disco è stato prodotto da Gerry Leonard, mixato da Kevin Killen e masterizzato da Bob Ludwig.

Photo: Olaf Tausch / CC BY

