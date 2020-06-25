“SIGN O’ THE TIMES” DI PRINCE VERRà RIPUBBLICATO CON 63 NUOVI INEDITI

Il prossimo 25 settembre la Warner ripubblicherà una nuova versione dello storico album di Prince, “Sign O’ The Times”.

Il disco è stato totalmente rimasterizzato e la versione deluxe (8 cd / 13 vinili) conterrà ben 63 brani inediti e ben due concerti: uno registrato a Utrecht nel giugno 1987, durante il tour a supporto di questo LP, l’altro – datato 31 dicembre 1987 e disponibile in DVD, ci mostra il live benefico di Paisley Park che segna l’unica collaborazione sul palco tra il folletto di Minneapolis e Miles Davis.

L’edizione superdeluxe contiene inoltre un libro di 120 pagine con testi scritti a mano, fotografie, materiale di studio e altre rarità risalenti a quella stessa epoca.

Inoltre la Third Man Records di Jack White realizzerà una serie di sette singoli in vinile 7″ contente i quattro singoli pubblicati nel 1987, i due singoli promo della Warner e due versioni dell’inedito “Witness 4 The Prosecution”.

“Sign O’ The Times” Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

01. Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Housequake

04. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

05. It

06. Starfish And Coffee

07. Slow Love

08. Hot Thing

09. Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

01. U Got The Look

02. If I Was Your Girlfriend

03. Strange Relationship

04. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

05. The Cross

06. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

07. Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

01. Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

02. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

03. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

04. If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

05. Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

06. Shockadelica (12” long version)

07. U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

08. Housequake (7” edit)

09. Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)

10. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11. Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12. Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13. Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

01. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

02. Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

03. All My Dreams

04. Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

05. Wonderful Day (original version)

06. Strange Relationship (original version)

07. Visions

08. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

09. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10. Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11. And That Says What?

12. Love And Sex

13. A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14. Colors

15. Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16. Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17. Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18. In A Large Room With No Light

All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

01. Train

02. It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

03. Eggplant (Prince vocal)

04. Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

05. Blanche

06. Soul Psychodelicide

07. The Ball

08. Adonis And Bathsheba

09. Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10l Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11. The Cocoa Boys

12. When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14. It Be’s Like That Sometimes

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

01. Emotional Pump

02. Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

03. Cosmic Day

04. Walkin’ In Glory

05. Wally

06. I Need A Man

07. Promise To Be True

08. Jealous Girl (version 2)

09. There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10. Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11. A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12. Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13. Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

01. Intro/Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Housequake

05. Girls & Boys

06. Slow Love

07. Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

08. Hot Thing

09. Four

10. If I Was Your Girlfriend

11. Let’s Go Crazy

12. When Doves Cry

13. Purple Rain

14. 1999

15. Forever In My Life

16. Kiss

17. The Cross

18. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

01. Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Erotic City

05. Housequake

06. Slow Love

07. Do Me, Baby

08. Adore

09. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10. What’s Your Name Jam

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. Delirious

13. Jack U Off

14. Drum Solo

15. Twelve

16. Hot Thing

17. If I Was Your Girlfriend

18. Let’s Go Crazy

19. When Doves Cry

20. Purple Rain

21. 1999

22. U Got The Look

23. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)

All tracks previously unreleased

Sign O’ the Times 7-Inch Singles Boxed Set Tracklist:

1A. Sign “O” The Times (Edit)

1B. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Edit)

2A. If I Was Your Girlfriend (Edit)

2B. Shockadelica

3A. U Got The Look

3B. Housequake (Edit)

4A. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade)

4B. Hot Thing (Edit)

5A. Hot Thing (Edit)

5B. Hot Thing (Edit)

6A. The Cross

6B. Adore

7A. Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)

7B. Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)

Tracks 7A and 7B previously unreleased

Photo Credit: penner / CC BY-SA