SUFJAN STEVENS: ASCOLTA “AMERICA”, PRIMO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO DISCO “THE ASCENSION”

“The Ascension”, il nuovo (ottavo) album di Sufjan Stevens, uscirà il 25 settembre per Asthmatic Kitty.
La prima anticipazione si chiama “America”:
“America”, brano nato durante le session in studio del precedente disco “Carrie & Lowell” ma registrato solo in seguito, vedrà la luce in versione vinile 12″ il 31 luglio accompagnata dalla b-side “My Rajneesh”.
Tracklist:
1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)
2. Run Away With Me (4:07)
3. Video Game (4:16)
4. Lamentations (3:42)
5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)
6. Die Happy (5:47)
7. Ativan (6:32)
8. Ursa Major (3:43)
9. Landslide (5:04)
10. Gilgamesh (3:50)
11. Death Star (4:04)
12. Goodbye To All That (3:48)
13. Sugar (7:37)
14. The Ascension (5:56)
15. America (12:30)