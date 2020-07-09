 

NUOVO ALBUM IN ARRIVO PER I NAPALM DEATH DOPO CINQUE ANNI DI ATTESA. SI INTITOLA “THROES OF JOY IN THE JAWS OF DEFEATISM”

 
Tags:
di
9 Luglio 2020
 

Dopo aver pubblicato lo scorso 7 febbraio la loro prima canzone in quattro anni, “Logic Ravaged by Brute Force” e una cover di “White Kross” dei Sonic Youth (che potete ascoltare in calce all’articolo), la storica band inglese dei Napalm Death ha annunciato il nuovo album dal titolo” Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism” che segue ad “Apex Predator” del “lontano” 2015.

Il nuovo album uscirà il prossimo 18 settembre tramite Century Media mentre per ascoltare il primo singolo dobbiamo attendere il 24 luglio, giorno dal quale sarà possibile preordinare il disco.

Nel post di fb che segue le dichiarazione del frontman Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway.

Tracklist
1. F**k the Factoid
2. Backlash Just Because
3. That Curse of Being in Thrall
4. Contagion
5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
6. Invigorating Clutch
7. Zero Gravitas Chamber
8. Fluxing of the Muscle
9. Amoral
10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
11. Acting in Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen

