 

THE REPLACEMENTS: IN ARRIVO LA RISTAMPA DELUXE DI “PLEASED TO MEET ME” CON 29 BRANI MAI PUBBLICATI

 
Tags:
di
17 Luglio 2020
 

Il prossimo 9 ottobre su etichetta Rhino uscirà la ristampa versione deluxe di “Pleased to Meet Me” disco che i Replacements pubblicarono nel 1987.

Il cofanetto, 3 cd e 1 vinile, conterrà anche materiale mai pubblicato come 11 demo registrati ai Blackberry Way Studios di Minneapolis nel 1986, alcune di queste rappresentano gli ultimi brani registrati dalla band con la formazione originale (il chitarrista Bob Stinson lascerà il progetto proprio in quell’anno), 13 versioni ‘rough mixes’ di pezzi che poi riappariranno in nuova veste sul disco e varie cover (su tutte “Run For The Country” di Westerberg) e outtakes.

Butta un occhio all’intera tracklist di questa mastodontica operazione:

Disc One: Pleased to Meet Me (2020 Remaster) + Rare, Single-Only Tracks
1. “I.O.U.”
2. “Alex Chilton”
3. “I Don’t Know”
4. “Nightclub Jitters”
5. “The Ledge”
6. “Never Mind”
7. “Valentine”
8. “Shooting Dirty Pool”
9. “Red Red Wine”
10. “Skyway”
11. “Can’t Hardly Wait”
12. “Election Day”
13. “Jungle Rock”
14. “Route 66”
15. “Tossin’ n’ Turnin’”
16. “Cool Water”
17. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Jimmy Iovine Remix

Disc Two: Blackberry Way Demos
1. “Bundle Up” – Demo
2. “Birthday Gal” – Demo
3. “I.O.U.” – Demo *
4. “Red Red Wine” – Demo *
5. “Photo” – Demo
6. “Time Is Killing Us��� – Demo *
7. “Valentine” – Demo
8. “Awake Tonight” – Demo *
9. “Hey Shadow” – Demo *
10. “I Don’t Know” – Demo *
11. “Kick It In” – Demo 1 *
12. “Shooting Dirty Pool” – Demo *
13. “Kick It In” – Demo 2 *
14. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish” – Demo *
15. “Even If It’s Cheap” – Demo *

Disc Three: Rough Mixes, Outtakes, & Alternates
1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *
2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *
3. “Birthday Gal��� – Rough Mix *
4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *
5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *
6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *
7. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *
8. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *
9. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *
10. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *
11. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *
12. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *
13. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *
14. “Birthday Gal”
15. “Learn How To Fail” *
16. “Run For The Country” *
17. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish”
18. “I Can Help” – Outtake *
19. “Lift Your Skirt” *
20. “‘Til We’re Nude”
21. “Beer For Breakfast”
22. “Trouble On The Way” *
23. “I Don’t Know” – Outtake

LP Track Listing

Side A
1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *
2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *
3. “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix *
4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *
5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *
6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

Side B
1. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *
2. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *
3. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *
4. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *
5. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *
6. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *
7. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

* previously unreleased

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta “It’s Not Always ...
    Devendra Banhart condivide in queste ore “It’s Not Always Funny” secondo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo EP dal titolo ...

    I Killers svelano la nuova ...
    I Killers annunciano la nuova release-date del loro prossimo disco. L’uscita “Imploding the Mirage”, che inzialmente ...

    DMA’s – The Glow

    Ritornano gli australiani DMA’s al terzo album in studio, e dopo l’uscita della loro performance per MTV Unplugged. Band che ...

    The Streets – None Of Us Are ...
    Mike Skinner torna al progetto The Streets dopo quasi un decennio e questa è già di per sé una notizia. L’addio mesto e un po’ stanco ...

    Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

    Le sorelle Danielle, Este e Alana Haim sono giunte al loro album della maturità, termine ormai abusato e spesso sin troppo generico, ma che ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Giugno 2020

    “Il filo dell’attivismo ha ispirato sicuramente molte delle canzoni di questo disco.” I Mystery Jets ci raccontano il loro sesto album
    di Alessandro Tartarino e Antonio Paolo Zucchelli Seguiamo fin dagli inizi della loro carriera i Mystery Jets che, nel corso degli anni, abbiamo anche avuto la fortuna di intervistare in un paio di occasioni e di vedere dal vivo più volte sia in ...
    22 Giugno 2020

    Owen – The Avalanche
    Io vorrei tanto che Mike Kinsella fosse mio amico. Gli vorrei telefonare e dirgli che anche oggi è riuscito a farmi piangere, lo vorrei abbracciare e chiedergli come fa a mettere in musica malinconia e tristezza eppure riesce a strapparmi un sorriso ...

    Guarda i Circa Waves suonare “There She Goes” dei The La’s in versione “casalinga”
    I Circa Waves, in occasione dell’evento Love Record Stores il quale, ricordiamo, ha l’intento di dare un a mano ai negozi di dischi indipendenti nel Regno Unito in questo periodo di pandemia, hanno rilasciato, sul loro canale ufficiale di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     