THE REPLACEMENTS: IN ARRIVO LA RISTAMPA DELUXE DI “PLEASED TO MEET ME” CON 29 BRANI MAI PUBBLICATI

Il prossimo 9 ottobre su etichetta Rhino uscirà la ristampa versione deluxe di “Pleased to Meet Me” disco che i Replacements pubblicarono nel 1987.

Il cofanetto, 3 cd e 1 vinile, conterrà anche materiale mai pubblicato come 11 demo registrati ai Blackberry Way Studios di Minneapolis nel 1986, alcune di queste rappresentano gli ultimi brani registrati dalla band con la formazione originale (il chitarrista Bob Stinson lascerà il progetto proprio in quell’anno), 13 versioni ‘rough mixes’ di pezzi che poi riappariranno in nuova veste sul disco e varie cover (su tutte “Run For The Country” di Westerberg) e outtakes.

PLEASED TO MEET ME (DELUXE EDITION) bundles can be pre-ordered now at @Rhino_Records, with a variety of limited edition items, including a t-shirt, tote bag, & more – plus a cassette featuring a rare Paul Westerberg interview from 1987: https://t.co/jMMt0zlQPw #TheReplacements — Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) July 16, 2020

Butta un occhio all’intera tracklist di questa mastodontica operazione:

Disc One: Pleased to Meet Me (2020 Remaster) + Rare, Single-Only Tracks

1. “I.O.U.”

2. “Alex Chilton”

3. “I Don’t Know”

4. “Nightclub Jitters”

5. “The Ledge”

6. “Never Mind”

7. “Valentine”

8. “Shooting Dirty Pool”

9. “Red Red Wine”

10. “Skyway”

11. “Can’t Hardly Wait”

12. “Election Day”

13. “Jungle Rock”

14. “Route 66”

15. “Tossin’ n’ Turnin’”

16. “Cool Water”

17. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Jimmy Iovine Remix

Disc Two: Blackberry Way Demos

1. “Bundle Up” – Demo

2. “Birthday Gal” – Demo

3. “I.O.U.” – Demo *

4. “Red Red Wine” – Demo *

5. “Photo” – Demo

6. “Time Is Killing Us��� – Demo *

7. “Valentine” – Demo

8. “Awake Tonight” – Demo *

9. “Hey Shadow” – Demo *

10. “I Don’t Know” – Demo *

11. “Kick It In” – Demo 1 *

12. “Shooting Dirty Pool” – Demo *

13. “Kick It In” – Demo 2 *

14. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish” – Demo *

15. “Even If It’s Cheap” – Demo *

Disc Three: Rough Mixes, Outtakes, & Alternates

1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

3. “Birthday Gal��� – Rough Mix *

4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

7. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

8. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

9. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

10. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

11. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

12. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

13. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

14. “Birthday Gal”

15. “Learn How To Fail” *

16. “Run For The Country” *

17. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish”

18. “I Can Help” – Outtake *

19. “Lift Your Skirt” *

20. “‘Til We’re Nude”

21. “Beer For Breakfast”

22. “Trouble On The Way” *

23. “I Don’t Know” – Outtake

LP Track Listing

Side A

1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

3. “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix *

4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

Side B

1. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

2. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

3. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

4. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

5. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

6. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

7. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

* previously unreleased