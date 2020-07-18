IN ARRIVO UN CORPOSO BOX DEDICATO ALLA CARRIERA DI PERRY FARRELL CON BEN 68 BRANI

Perry Farrell ha annunciato un box set che ripercorre la sua carriera, escludendo le band più famose come Jane’s Addiction e Porno For Pyros.

“Perry Farrell – The Glitz; The Glamour” presenta una retrospettiva di ben 68 brani che quindi non toccano le sue band più conosciute, ma vanno invece a pescare anche fra oscure canzoni di inizio carriera (come l’assaggio proposto che si riferisce agli Psi Com con il brano “Ho Ka Hey”), così come pezzi solisti e nuovo materiale.

Il box conterrà un photo book, una bandana, un Blu-ray e altre memorabilia. La pubblicazione è attesa il 6 novembre.

Ecco la tracklist:

I. Psi Com

‘Ho Ka Hey’

‘Human Condition’

‘Xiola’

‘City Of 9 Gates’

‘Winds’

II & III. Song Yet To Be Sung

‘Happy Birthday Jubilee’

‘Song Yet To Be Sung’

‘Did You Forget’

‘Shekina’

‘Our Song’

‘Say Something’

‘Seeds’

‘King Z’

‘To Me’

‘Nua Nua’

‘Admit I’

‘Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)’

IV & V. Satellite Party – Ultra Payloaded

‘Wish Upon A Dog Star’

‘Only Love, Let’s Celebrate’

‘Hard Life Easy’

‘Kinky’

‘The Solutionists’

‘Awesome’

‘Mr. Sunshine’

‘Insanity Rains’

‘Milky Ave’

‘Ultra-Payloaded’

‘Woman In The Window’

VI. Kind Heaven

‘(Red, White And Blue) Cheerfulness’

‘Pirate Punk Politician’

‘Snakes Have Many Hips’

‘Machine Girl’

‘One’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life’

‘More Than I Could Bear’

‘Spend The Body’

‘Let’s All Pray For This World’

VII & VIII Remixes & Collaborations

‘Let’s All Pray For This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)’

‘Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)’

‘The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)’

‘Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)’

‘Let’s All Pray For This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)’

‘Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)’

‘Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)’

‘Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)’

‘Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMache Tiger Planet Moog Remix)’

IX. B-sides, Rarities & New Music

‘Turn Over The World’ ft. Starcrawler

Vast Visitation’ ft recording of Jim Morrison

‘Cling To Life’ – Kind Heaven Orchestra

‘Love Feedback’ – Kind Heaven Orchestra

‘Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover)’

‘Rev’

‘Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)’

‘Nasty Little Perv’

Photo: Simon Fernandez / CC BY