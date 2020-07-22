A NOVEMBRE ARRIVA IL COFANETTO DEFINITIVO SULLA CARRIERA DEI MANSUN

In occasione del 25° anniversario della band, i Mansun hanno annunciato i dettagli di un super cofanetto che raccoglierà tutto ciò che hanno registrato. L’uscita è attesa il 27 novembre su KScope e il prezzo è di 182 euro. Il cofanetto contiene i remaster dei loro quattro album originali in studio, tantissimi live, singoli e B-side, session radio, demo, rarità e outtakes e un DVD con un live alla Brixton Academy, tutte le performance della BBC e il documentario “Nobody Cares When You’re Gone”.
Il cofanetto include inoltre un libro cartonato di 160 pagine scritto dal famoso giornalista musicale Peter Doggett con svariate foto, un libro di 112 pagine che documenta le fanzine ufficiali “Smelling The Roses’, ‘Take It Easy’ e ‘Cult Of Positivity’, un ulteriore libro di 48 pagine, stampe, 4 cartoline e il testo scritto a mano di “Closed For Business” firmato da Paul Draper.
A questo punto possiamo dire davvero che il confanetto diventa la summa assoluta della produzione della band di Paul Draper. Gruppo sempre contro corrente che difficilmente amava le catalogazioni e, nella sua carriera, ha spesso deciso di muoversi anche “contro” le regole del mercato discografico o quanto l’etichetta avrebbe richiesto.
MANSUN CLOSED FOR BUSINESS BOX SET – 25 DISCS
ATTACK OF THE GREY LANTERN
The Chad Who Loved Me
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Taxloss
You, Who Do You Hate?
Wide Open Space
Stripper Vicar
Disgusting
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Naked Twister
Egg Shaped Fred
Dark Mavis / An Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter
SIX
Six
Negative
Shotgun
Inverse Midas
Anti Everything
Fall Out
Serotonin
Cancer
Witness To A Murder (Part 2)
Television
Special / Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)
Legacy
Being A Girl
LITTLE KIX
Butterfly (A New Beginning)
I Can Only Disappoint U
Comes As No Surprise
Electric Man
Love Is
Soundtrack 4 2 Lovers
Forgive Me
Until The Next Life
Fool
We Are The Boys
Goodbye
KLEPTOMANIA
Getting Your Way
Slipping Away
Keep Telling Myself
Harris
Love Remains
Cry 2 My Face
No Signal/No Complaints
Home
Fragile
Wanted So Much
Good Intentions Heal The Soul
The Dog From Two Doors Down (Hidden track)
SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 1
Take It Easy Chicken (Manson single version)
Skin Up Pin Up
Flourella
Egg Shaped Fred
Ski-Jump Nose
Lemonade Secret Drinker
Thief
Drastic Sturgeon
The Greatest Pain
Moronica
Stripper Vicar
The Edge
The Duchess
An Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter
No One Knows Us
Things Keep Falling Off Buildings
SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 2
Wide Open Space
Rebel Without A Quilt
Vision Impaired
The Gods Of Not Very Much
Moronica (Acoustic)
Lemonade Secret Drinker (Acoustic)
She Makes My Nose Bleed
The Most To Gain
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail
Live Open Space
Drastic Sturgeon (Live)
She Makes My Nose Bleed (Acoustic)
Taxloss
Grey Lantern
The Impending Collapse Of It All
The Chad Who Loved Me / Ski Jump Nose (Live)
Wide Open Space (Acoustic)
Taxloss (Single Edit)
SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 3
Closed For Business
K.I.Double.S.I.N.G.
Everyone Must Win
The World’s Still Open
Dark Mavis (Acoustic)
Stripper Vicar (Live)
Legacy (Radio Edit)
Can’t Afford To Die
Spasm Of Identity
Check Under The Bed
GSOH
Face In The Crowd
Being A Girl (Part One)
Hideout
Railings
I Care
Been Here Before
SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 4
Negative (Edit)
When The Wind Blows
King Of Beauty
I Deserve What I Get
Take It Easy Chicken (Live)
Six (Single Version)
Church Of The Drive thru Elvis
But The Trains Run On Time
What It’s Like To Be Hated
Being A Girl (Parts One & Two) [Live]
I Can OnlyDisappoint U (Single Edit)
Decisions, Decisions
Repair Man
My Idea Of Fun
Golden Stone
SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 5
Electric Man (Single Edit)
The Drifters
The Apartment
Electric Man (Acoustic)
Fool (Edit)
I’ve Seen The Top Of The Mountain
Promises
Fade In Time
Black Infinite Space
Mansun
TRIPLE J, LIVE AT THE WIRELESS, SYDNEY, 1/4/97
The Chad Who Loved Me
Ski Jump Nose
Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter
Ski Jump Nose (Reprise)
Stripper Vicar
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Naked Twister
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Take It Easy Chicken
NYNEX ARENA, MANCHESTER – BBC RADIO ONE BROADCAST, 24/5/97
Stripper Vicar
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Taxloss
Naked Twister
Egg Shaped Fred
Wide Open Space
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Take It Easy Chicken
GLASGOW BARROWLANDS, 25/5/97
The Chad Who Loved Me
Stripper Vicar
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Taxloss
The Edge
Drastic Sturgeon
Naked Twister
Egg Shaped Fred
Wide Open Space
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Take It Easy Chicken
QUART FESTIVAL, KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY, 2/7/97
Stripper Vicar
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Taxloss
Naked Twister
Egg Shaped Fred
Take It Easy Chicken
GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL 27/6/98
Everyone Must Win
Stripper Vicar
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Shotgun
Drastic Sturgeon
Wide Open Space
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Take It Easy Chicken
Taxloss
BRIXTON ACADEMY, 23/10/98
Negative
Being a Girl
Stripper Vicar
Everyone Must Win
Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)
Shotgun
Wide Open Space
Television
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Six
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Taxloss
The Chad Who Loved Me / Drastic Sturgeon
Legacy
Take It Easy Chicken
MARGATE WINTER GARDENS, 24/1/99
Negative
Being a Girl
Stripper Vicar
Everyone Must Win
Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)
Shotgun
Wide Open Space
Television
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Six
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Taxloss
The Chad Who Loved Me
Drastic Sturgeon
Legacy
Take It Easy Chicken
READING FESTIVAL, RADIO ONE BROADCAST, 29/8/99
Take It Easy Chicken
Stripper Vicar
Drastic Sturgeon
Being a Girl
Special/Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)
Everyone Must Win
Six
Ski Jump Nose
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Wide Open Space
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Taxloss
V2000, 19/8/00
Being a Girl
Comes As No Surprise
Stripper Vicar
Special/Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)
Electric Man
Love Is
Wide Open Space
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Taxloss
ONE LIVE IN CARDIFF, RADIO ONE BROADCAST, LAMACQ LIVE, 23/10/00
I Can Only Disappoint U
Being a Girl
The Chad Who Loved Me
Stripper Vicar
Comes As No Surprise
Electric Man
Love Is
Wide Open Space
Taxloss
Fool
Legacy
Special / Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)
Everyone Must Win
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Take it Easy Chicken
RADIO SESSIONS
Mark Radcliffe Radio One Session, 20/11/95
Drastic Sturgeon
Naked Twister
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Peel Session, BBC Radio One, 24/3/96
The Chad Who Loved Me
Ski Jump Nose
Lemonade Secret Drinker
Egg Shaped Fred
BBC Radio One Session, 23/9/97
Everyone Must Win
K.I.Double.S.I.N.G.
The World’s Still Open
Lemonade Secret Drinker
Closed For Business
John Peel Special, BBC Maida Vale Studios, to celebrate 25 years of Festive 50, 19/12/00
Shot By Both Sides (sung by Chad)
DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME ONE
Take It Easy Chicken (Unsigned Demo)
She Makes My Nose Bleed (Unsigned Demo)
Moronica (Unsigned Demo)
No One Knows Us (Demo)
Flourella (Demo)
Stripper Vicar (Demo)
Skin Up Pin Up (Demo)
Drastic Sturgeon (Demo)
Egg Shaped Fred (Demo)
Ski Jump Nose (Demo)
Things Keep Falling Off Buildings (Demo)
The Greatest Pain (Piano Take)
Naked Twister (Near Final)
Mansun’s Only Love Song (Full Length)
DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME TWO
The Chad Who Loved Me (Near Final)
She Makes My Nose Bleed (Near Final)
Ski Jump Nose (Acoustic)
You, Who Do You Hate? (Demo)
Stripper Vicar (Parr St. Mix)
Closed For Business (Demo)
Anti-Everything (Extended Instrumental)
Grey Lantern (Alt Studio Version Take 2)
Television (Live)
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Taxloss (Live)
Everyone Must Win (Live)
Dark Mavis (Near Final)
DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME THREE
Rock ‘n’ Roll Loser (Demo)
Watcher
An Open letter to a Lyrical Trainspotter (Take 2)
Way It Is (Demo)
The Impending Collapse Of It All (Demo)
She Makes My Nose Bleed (Unknown Acoustic)
Egg Shaped Fred (Acoustic)
Railings (Demo)
Promises (Demo)
Naked Twister (Unknown Acoustic)
South of the Painted Hall
The Drifters (Demo)
These Days
You, Who Do Hate? (Near Final)
DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME FOUR
Things Keep Falling Off Bridges (Backing Track)
Flourella (Studio Monitor Mix)
The Greatest Pain (Alternative Mix)
Grey Lantern (Unreleased Studio Version)
Rebel Without A Quilt (Take 2)
I Wanted So Much
The Edge (Backing Track)
This Is My Home
Forgive Me (Demo)
Superstar (Demo)
Witness To A Murder (Part 1)
Chad’s Song (Guide)
King Of Beauty (Writing Session)
DVD
Brixton Academy (23/10/98) (80 mins)
Negative
Being a Girl
Stripper Vicar
Everyone Must Win
Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)
Shotgun
Wide Open Space
Television
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Six
She Makes My Nose Bleed
Taxloss
The Chad Who Loved Me
Drastic Sturgeon
Legacy
Take It Easy Chicken
Top Of The Pops performances:
Wide Open Space (6/12/96)
She Makes My Nose Bleed (14/2/97)
Taxloss (9/5/97)
Closed For Business (17/10/97)
Legacy (10/7/98)
Being A Girl (4/9/98)
Six (12/2/99)
I Can Only Disappoint U (11/8/00)
Later With Jools Holland (14/6/97)
Wide Open Space
Mansun’s Only Love Song
Later With Jools Holland (21/10/00)
I Can Only Disappoint U
Electric Man
Isle of Man(sun)
Stripper Vicar