A NOVEMBRE ARRIVA IL COFANETTO DEFINITIVO SULLA CARRIERA DEI MANSUN

In occasione del 25° anniversario della band, i Mansun hanno annunciato i dettagli di un super cofanetto che raccoglierà tutto ciò che hanno registrato. L’uscita è attesa il 27 novembre su KScope e il prezzo è di 182 euro. Il cofanetto contiene i remaster dei loro quattro album originali in studio, tantissimi live, singoli e B-side, session radio, demo, rarità e outtakes e un DVD con un live alla Brixton Academy, tutte le performance della BBC e il documentario “Nobody Cares When You’re Gone”.

Il cofanetto include inoltre un libro cartonato di 160 pagine scritto dal famoso giornalista musicale Peter Doggett con svariate foto, un libro di 112 pagine che documenta le fanzine ufficiali “Smelling The Roses’, ‘Take It Easy’ e ‘Cult Of Positivity’, un ulteriore libro di 48 pagine, stampe, 4 cartoline e il testo scritto a mano di “Closed For Business” firmato da Paul Draper.

A questo punto possiamo dire davvero che il confanetto diventa la summa assoluta della produzione della band di Paul Draper. Gruppo sempre contro corrente che difficilmente amava le catalogazioni e, nella sua carriera, ha spesso deciso di muoversi anche “contro” le regole del mercato discografico o quanto l’etichetta avrebbe richiesto.

MANSUN CLOSED FOR BUSINESS BOX SET – 25 DISCS

ATTACK OF THE GREY LANTERN

The Chad Who Loved Me

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Taxloss

You, Who Do You Hate?

Wide Open Space

Stripper Vicar

Disgusting

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Naked Twister

Egg Shaped Fred

Dark Mavis / An Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter

SIX

Six

Negative

Shotgun

Inverse Midas

Anti Everything

Fall Out

Serotonin

Cancer

Witness To A Murder (Part 2)

Television

Special / Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)

Legacy

Being A Girl

LITTLE KIX

Butterfly (A New Beginning)

I Can Only Disappoint U

Comes As No Surprise

Electric Man

Love Is

Soundtrack 4 2 Lovers

Forgive Me

Until The Next Life

Fool

We Are The Boys

Goodbye

KLEPTOMANIA

Getting Your Way

Slipping Away

Keep Telling Myself

Harris

Love Remains

Cry 2 My Face

No Signal/No Complaints

Home

Fragile

Wanted So Much

Good Intentions Heal The Soul

The Dog From Two Doors Down (Hidden track)

SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 1

Take It Easy Chicken (Manson single version)

Skin Up Pin Up

Flourella

Egg Shaped Fred

Ski-Jump Nose

Lemonade Secret Drinker

Thief

Drastic Sturgeon

The Greatest Pain

Moronica

Stripper Vicar

The Edge

The Duchess

An Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter

No One Knows Us

Things Keep Falling Off Buildings

SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 2

Wide Open Space

Rebel Without A Quilt

Vision Impaired

The Gods Of Not Very Much

Moronica (Acoustic)

Lemonade Secret Drinker (Acoustic)

She Makes My Nose Bleed

The Most To Gain

The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail

Live Open Space

Drastic Sturgeon (Live)

She Makes My Nose Bleed (Acoustic)

Taxloss

Grey Lantern

The Impending Collapse Of It All

The Chad Who Loved Me / Ski Jump Nose (Live)

Wide Open Space (Acoustic)

Taxloss (Single Edit)

SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 3

Closed For Business

K.I.Double.S.I.N.G.

Everyone Must Win

The World’s Still Open

Dark Mavis (Acoustic)

Stripper Vicar (Live)

Legacy (Radio Edit)

Can’t Afford To Die

Spasm Of Identity

Check Under The Bed

GSOH

Face In The Crowd

Being A Girl (Part One)

Hideout

Railings

I Care

Been Here Before

SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 4

Negative (Edit)

When The Wind Blows

King Of Beauty

I Deserve What I Get

Take It Easy Chicken (Live)

Six (Single Version)

Church Of The Drive thru Elvis

But The Trains Run On Time

What It’s Like To Be Hated

Being A Girl (Parts One & Two) [Live]

I Can OnlyDisappoint U (Single Edit)

Decisions, Decisions

Repair Man

My Idea Of Fun

Golden Stone

SINGLES, EPs, B-SIDES PART 5

Electric Man (Single Edit)

The Drifters

The Apartment

Electric Man (Acoustic)

Fool (Edit)

I’ve Seen The Top Of The Mountain

Promises

Fade In Time

Black Infinite Space

Mansun

TRIPLE J, LIVE AT THE WIRELESS, SYDNEY, 1/4/97

The Chad Who Loved Me

Ski Jump Nose

Open Letter To The Lyrical Trainspotter

Ski Jump Nose (Reprise)

Stripper Vicar

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Naked Twister

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Take It Easy Chicken

NYNEX ARENA, MANCHESTER – BBC RADIO ONE BROADCAST, 24/5/97

Stripper Vicar

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Taxloss

Naked Twister

Egg Shaped Fred

Wide Open Space

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Take It Easy Chicken

GLASGOW BARROWLANDS, 25/5/97

The Chad Who Loved Me

Stripper Vicar

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Taxloss

The Edge

Drastic Sturgeon

Naked Twister

Egg Shaped Fred

Wide Open Space

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Take It Easy Chicken

QUART FESTIVAL, KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY, 2/7/97

Stripper Vicar

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Taxloss

Naked Twister

Egg Shaped Fred

Take It Easy Chicken

GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL 27/6/98

Everyone Must Win

Stripper Vicar

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Shotgun

Drastic Sturgeon

Wide Open Space

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Take It Easy Chicken

Taxloss

BRIXTON ACADEMY, 23/10/98

Negative

Being a Girl

Stripper Vicar

Everyone Must Win

Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)

Shotgun

Wide Open Space

Television

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Six

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Taxloss

The Chad Who Loved Me / Drastic Sturgeon

Legacy

Take It Easy Chicken

MARGATE WINTER GARDENS, 24/1/99

Negative

Being a Girl

Stripper Vicar

Everyone Must Win

Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)

Shotgun

Wide Open Space

Television

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Six

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Taxloss

The Chad Who Loved Me

Drastic Sturgeon

Legacy

Take It Easy Chicken

READING FESTIVAL, RADIO ONE BROADCAST, 29/8/99

Take It Easy Chicken

Stripper Vicar

Drastic Sturgeon

Being a Girl

Special/Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)

Everyone Must Win

Six

Ski Jump Nose

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Wide Open Space

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Taxloss

V2000, 19/8/00

Being a Girl

Comes As No Surprise

Stripper Vicar

Special/Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)

Electric Man

Love Is

Wide Open Space

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Taxloss

ONE LIVE IN CARDIFF, RADIO ONE BROADCAST, LAMACQ LIVE, 23/10/00

I Can Only Disappoint U

Being a Girl

The Chad Who Loved Me

Stripper Vicar

Comes As No Surprise

Electric Man

Love Is

Wide Open Space

Taxloss

Fool

Legacy

Special / Blown It (Delete As Appropriate)

Everyone Must Win

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Take it Easy Chicken

RADIO SESSIONS

Mark Radcliffe Radio One Session, 20/11/95

Drastic Sturgeon

Naked Twister

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Peel Session, BBC Radio One, 24/3/96

The Chad Who Loved Me

Ski Jump Nose

Lemonade Secret Drinker

Egg Shaped Fred

BBC Radio One Session, 23/9/97

Everyone Must Win

K.I.Double.S.I.N.G.

The World’s Still Open

Lemonade Secret Drinker

Closed For Business

John Peel Special, BBC Maida Vale Studios, to celebrate 25 years of Festive 50, 19/12/00

Shot By Both Sides (sung by Chad)

DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME ONE

Take It Easy Chicken (Unsigned Demo)

She Makes My Nose Bleed (Unsigned Demo)

Moronica (Unsigned Demo)

No One Knows Us (Demo)

Flourella (Demo)

Stripper Vicar (Demo)

Skin Up Pin Up (Demo)

Drastic Sturgeon (Demo)

Egg Shaped Fred (Demo)

Ski Jump Nose (Demo)

Things Keep Falling Off Buildings (Demo)

The Greatest Pain (Piano Take)

Naked Twister (Near Final)

Mansun’s Only Love Song (Full Length)

DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME TWO

The Chad Who Loved Me (Near Final)

She Makes My Nose Bleed (Near Final)

Ski Jump Nose (Acoustic)

You, Who Do You Hate? (Demo)

Stripper Vicar (Parr St. Mix)

Closed For Business (Demo)

Anti-Everything (Extended Instrumental)

Grey Lantern (Alt Studio Version Take 2)

Television (Live)

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Taxloss (Live)

Everyone Must Win (Live)

Dark Mavis (Near Final)

DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME THREE

Rock ‘n’ Roll Loser (Demo)

Watcher

An Open letter to a Lyrical Trainspotter (Take 2)

Way It Is (Demo)

The Impending Collapse Of It All (Demo)

She Makes My Nose Bleed (Unknown Acoustic)

Egg Shaped Fred (Acoustic)

Railings (Demo)

Promises (Demo)

Naked Twister (Unknown Acoustic)

South of the Painted Hall

The Drifters (Demo)

These Days

You, Who Do Hate? (Near Final)

DEMOS & RARITIES VOLUME FOUR

Things Keep Falling Off Bridges (Backing Track)

Flourella (Studio Monitor Mix)

The Greatest Pain (Alternative Mix)

Grey Lantern (Unreleased Studio Version)

Rebel Without A Quilt (Take 2)

I Wanted So Much

The Edge (Backing Track)

This Is My Home

Forgive Me (Demo)

Superstar (Demo)

Witness To A Murder (Part 1)

Chad’s Song (Guide)

King Of Beauty (Writing Session)

DVD

Brixton Academy (23/10/98) (80 mins)

Negative

Being a Girl

Stripper Vicar

Everyone Must Win

Special/Blown It (Delete as Appropriate)

Shotgun

Wide Open Space

Television

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Six

She Makes My Nose Bleed

Taxloss

The Chad Who Loved Me

Drastic Sturgeon

Legacy

Take It Easy Chicken

Top Of The Pops performances:

Wide Open Space (6/12/96)

She Makes My Nose Bleed (14/2/97)

Taxloss (9/5/97)

Closed For Business (17/10/97)

Legacy (10/7/98)

Being A Girl (4/9/98)

Six (12/2/99)

I Can Only Disappoint U (11/8/00)

Later With Jools Holland (14/6/97)

Wide Open Space

Mansun’s Only Love Song

Later With Jools Holland (21/10/00)

I Can Only Disappoint U

Electric Man

Isle of Man(sun)

Stripper Vicar