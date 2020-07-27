 

ASCOLTA ST. VINCENT RIFARE “STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN” DEI LED ZEPPELIN

 
27 Luglio 2020
 

Negli Stati Uniti i concerti non sono ancora ripresi e anche i cinema sono rimasti chiusi, proprio come i negozi di strumenti musicali.

St. Vincent allora ha scritto sui canali social: “Visto che i negozi di chitarre sono chiusi, ho pensato che vi mancasse il suono di qualcuno che giocherellasse con “Starway To Heaven”.”

Nel post Instagram qui sotto potete ascoltare la cover dei Led Zeppelin realizzata della sempre incantevole Annie Clark.

Photo Credit: David Lee from Redmond, WA, USA / CC BY-SA

