ASCOLTA ST. VINCENT RIFARE “STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN” DEI LED ZEPPELIN

Negli Stati Uniti i concerti non sono ancora ripresi e anche i cinema sono rimasti chiusi, proprio come i negozi di strumenti musicali.
St. Vincent allora ha scritto sui canali social: “Visto che i negozi di chitarre sono chiusi, ho pensato che vi mancasse il suono di qualcuno che giocherellasse con “Starway To Heaven”.”
Nel post Instagram qui sotto potete ascoltare la cover dei Led Zeppelin realizzata della sempre incantevole Annie Clark.
Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through “stairway to heaven.” (Not pictured but honorable mention, “smoke on the water” “sweet home Alabama” “black dog” “where ever I may roam”). Love to all my guitar players out there. I know. I miss it too.
Photo Credit: David Lee from Redmond, WA, USA / CC BY-SA