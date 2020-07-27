UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA DI ROBERT PLANT A OTTOBRE

Robert Plant ha annunciato una nuova raccolta chiamata “Digging Deep: Subterranea”.
Il nuovo album, che uscirà in doppio CD il prossimo 2 ottobre, conterrà brani presi da tutti i 30 anni della sua carriera solista oltre a rarità e a materiale inedito.
La nuova compilation dell’ex frontman dei Led Zeppelin vede la partecipazione anche di Jimmy Page, Richard Thompson e dei suoi attuali collaboratori Strange Sensation / The Sensational Space Shifter.
“Digging Deep: Subterranea” Tracklist:
CD1
Rainbow
Hurting Kind
Shine It All Around
Ship of Fools
Nothing Takes the Place of You *
Darkness, Darkness
Heaven Knows
In the Mood
Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *
New World
Like I’ve Never Been Gone
I Believe
Dance with You Tonight
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come
Down Great Spirit (Acoustic)
CD2
Angel Dance
Takamba
Anniversary
Wreckless Love
White Clean & Neat
Silver Rider
Fat Lip
29 Palms
Last Time I Saw Her
Embrace Another Fall
Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *
Big Log
Falling in Love Again
Memory Song (Hello Hello)
Promised Land
Photo Credit: Egghead06 at English Wikipedia / CC BY