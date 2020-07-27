UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA DI ROBERT PLANT A OTTOBRE

Robert Plant ha annunciato una nuova raccolta chiamata “Digging Deep: Subterranea”.

Il nuovo album, che uscirà in doppio CD il prossimo 2 ottobre, conterrà brani presi da tutti i 30 anni della sua carriera solista oltre a rarità e a materiale inedito.

La nuova compilation dell’ex frontman dei Led Zeppelin vede la partecipazione anche di Jimmy Page, Richard Thompson e dei suoi attuali collaboratori Strange Sensation / The Sensational Space Shifter.

“Digging Deep: Subterranea” Tracklist:

CD1

Rainbow

Hurting Kind

Shine It All Around

Ship of Fools

Nothing Takes the Place of You *

Darkness, Darkness

Heaven Knows

In the Mood

Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *

New World

Like I’ve Never Been Gone

I Believe

Dance with You Tonight

Satan Your Kingdom Must Come

Down Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

Angel Dance

Takamba

Anniversary

Wreckless Love

White Clean & Neat

Silver Rider

Fat Lip

29 Palms

Last Time I Saw Her

Embrace Another Fall

Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

Big Log

Falling in Love Again

Memory Song (Hello Hello)

Promised Land

Photo Credit: Egghead06 at English Wikipedia / CC BY