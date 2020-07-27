 

UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA DI ROBERT PLANT A OTTOBRE

 
Tags: ,
di
27 Luglio 2020
 

Robert Plant ha annunciato una nuova raccolta chiamata “Digging Deep: Subterranea”.

Il nuovo album, che uscirà in doppio CD il prossimo 2 ottobre, conterrà brani presi da tutti i 30 anni della sua carriera solista oltre a rarità e a materiale inedito.

La nuova compilation dell’ex frontman dei Led Zeppelin vede la partecipazione anche di Jimmy Page, Richard Thompson e dei suoi attuali collaboratori Strange Sensation / The Sensational Space Shifter.

“Digging Deep: Subterranea” Tracklist:

CD1
Rainbow
Hurting Kind
Shine It All Around
Ship of Fools
Nothing Takes the Place of You *
Darkness, Darkness
Heaven Knows
In the Mood
Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *
New World
Like I’ve Never Been Gone
I Believe
Dance with You Tonight
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come
Down Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2
Angel Dance
Takamba
Anniversary
Wreckless Love
White Clean & Neat
Silver Rider
Fat Lip
29 Palms
Last Time I Saw Her
Embrace Another Fall
Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *
Big Log
Falling in Love Again
Memory Song (Hello Hello)
Promised Land

Photo Credit: Egghead06 at English Wikipedia / CC BY

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta St. Vincent rifare ...
    Negli Stati Uniti i concerti non sono ancora ripresi e anche i cinema sono rimasti chiusi, proprio come i negozi di strumenti musicali. St. ...

    “The Mackenzies” è il ...
    Il settimo album solista di Bill Callahan, “Gold Record”, arriverà il prossimo 4 settembre via Drag City a distanza di poco ...

    SOAK ritorna con un nuovo brano: ...
    A distanza di poco più di un anno dal suo sophomore, “Grim Town” (leggi la recensione), torna a farsi sentire SOAK. Il suo ...

    EP: Coach Party – Party Food

    Formatisi solamente lo scorso anno, i Coach Party sono una giovane band indie-rock proveniente dall’isola di Wight. Dopo una manciata di ...

    Guarda i Glass Animals suonare ...
    Come forse già saprete l’uscita del terzo LP dei Glass Animals, “Dreamland”, é stato spostata dal 10 luglio al 7 agosto ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Luglio 2020

    La Burger Records e band del suo roster accusate di abusi e cattiva condotta sessuale (UPDATE: 22/07/2020)
    La storica etichetta indipendente Burger Records è stata accusata di “creare” un terreno fertile per comportamenti approfittatori, basati su una cattiva condotta sessuale. Sono state avanzate accuse di aggressione sessuale contro i ...
    29 Giugno 2020

    Zoon – Bleached Wavves
    BOOM! Che disco signori e signore. Daniel Monkman è un talento che abbiamo imparato a conoscere nel corso di questi mesi, con le prime anticipazioni da questo suo album d’esordio. Ai nostri occhi si dischiudeva un fatato mondo shoegaze, ricco ...
    13 Luglio 2020

    Timoria: la Top 10 Brani
    I Timoria sono stati fra i gruppi rock italiani più rilevanti e significativi, con un percorso artistico che toccò il proprio apice negli anni ’90. Almeno due sono i capolavori riconosciuti dalla band che faceva capo a Omar Pedrini: ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     