“FOOLS RIDE” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUINTO ALBUM DI KATHLEEN EDWARDS

Mancano ormai solo due settimane all’arrivo del quinto LP di Kathleen Edwards, “Total Freedom”, in uscita il prossimo 14 agosto via Dualtone a oltre otto anni di distanza dal precedente, “Voyager”.

Il disco, che comprende dieci canzoni, è stato registrato a Nashville ed è stato prodotto dalla stessa Edwards insieme a Jim Bryson e Ian Fitchuk.

Ieri intanto la folk-singer di Ottawa ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Fools Ride”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

Another new song from ‘Total Freedom’ is out now! Listen to “Fools Ride” at https://t.co/2kzTQDFlju#Repost @kittythefool

— Dualtone Records (@DualtoneRecords) July 28, 2020