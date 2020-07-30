 

“FOOLS RIDE” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUINTO ALBUM DI KATHLEEN EDWARDS

 
Tags: ,
di
30 Luglio 2020
 

Mancano ormai solo due settimane all’arrivo del quinto LP di Kathleen Edwards, “Total Freedom”, in uscita il prossimo 14 agosto via Dualtone a oltre otto anni di distanza dal precedente, “Voyager”.

Il disco, che comprende dieci canzoni, è stato registrato a Nashville ed è stato prodotto dalla stessa Edwards insieme a Jim Bryson e Ian Fitchuk.

Ieri intanto la folk-singer di Ottawa ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Fools Ride”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

Photo Credit: Dustin Rabin Photography / FAL

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda il video di ...
    Il quarto album di Lomelda, “Hannah”, arriverà il prossimo 4 settembre via Double Double Whammy a distanza di un anno e mezzo ...

    King Buzzo rilascia un nuovo ...
    Originariamente previsto per maggio, il secondo LP solista di King Buzzo, “Gift Of Sacrifice”, uscirà invece il prossimo 14 ...

    Phoebe Bridgers: guarda il video ...
    Phoebe Bridgers condivide il video del brano “I Know the End” nuovo estratto da “Punisher” nuovo disco della cantautrice. ...

    Muzz: guarda il video di ...
    Uno dei dischi più acclamati e ben recensiti di questo 2020 è sicuramente stato l’album dei Muzz, il progetto che ha visto ...

    Guarda il video di “Violent ...
    L’uscita del quinto album degli Everything Everything, “Re-Animator”, è stata spostata dal 21 agosto al 11 settembre a ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Luglio 2020

    La Burger Records e band del suo roster accusate di abusi e cattiva condotta sessuale (UPDATE: 22/07/2020)
    La storica etichetta indipendente Burger Records è stata accusata di “creare” un terreno fertile per comportamenti approfittatori, basati su una cattiva condotta sessuale. Sono state avanzate accuse di aggressione sessuale contro i ...
    13 Luglio 2020

    Timoria: la Top 10 Brani
    I Timoria sono stati fra i gruppi rock italiani più rilevanti e significativi, con un percorso artistico che toccò il proprio apice negli anni ’90. Almeno due sono i capolavori riconosciuti dalla band che faceva capo a Omar Pedrini: ...
    6 Luglio 2020

    Casino Royale: la TOP 10 Brani
    E’ una lunga carriera quella dei Casino Royale iniziata a fine anni ottanta, esplosa a metà anni novanta e proseguita in forma diversa anche nel nuovo millennio. Il ventennale di “CRX” tre anni fa e le venticinque primavere festeggiate da ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     