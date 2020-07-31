 

I MASTODON ANNUNCIANO UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA E CONDIVIDONO UN BRANO INEDITO

 
In attesa dell’uscita del loro atteso ottavo album, che arriverà nel 2021, i Mastodon hanno annunciato una nuova compilation, “Medium Rarities”, in uscita il prossimo 11 settembre via Reprise Records.

Inoltre la band heavy metal di Atlanta ha condiviso la opening-track “Fallen Torches”, che vede la partecipazione di Scott Kelly dei Neurosis.

La traccia sarebbe dovuta uscire a supporto del loro tour europeo dello scorso anno, ma il gruppo statunitense ha, invece, deciso di concentrarsi su “Stairway To Nick John”, cover di “Starway To Heaven” dei Led Zeppelin e tributo al loro storico manager Nick John, scomparso nel 2018. Il brano, realizzato in vinile 10″ per il Record Store Day del 2019 è andato immediatamente sold-out e i guadagni delle vendite sono andati tutti alla ricerca sul cancro pancreatico, la malattia che aveva ucciso John.

Il resto della compilation contiene cover (Feist, The Flaming Lips, Metallica), un paio di brani scritti per le colonne sonore di “Games Of Thrones” e “Aqua Teen Hunger Force”, qualche pezzo live e alcune versioni strumentali di loro vecchi brani.

“Medium Rarities” Tracklist:
1. Fallen Torches (new song feat. Scott Kelly)
2. A Commotion (Feist cover)
3. Asleep In The Deep (Instrumental)
4. Capillarian Crest (Live)
5. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (The Flaming Lips cover)
6. Toe To Toes (Instrumental)
7. Circle Of Cysquatch (Live)
8. Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)
10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)
11. Blood & Thunder (Live)
12. White Walker (Game of Thrones)
13. Halloween (Instrumental)
14. Crystal Skull (Live)
15. Orion (Metallica cover)
16. Iron Tusk (Live)

Photo Credit: Adam Kliczek / CC BY-SA

