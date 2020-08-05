SI CHIAMA “WHATEVER IT TAKES” IL LIBRO FOTOGRAFICO DI TOM MORELLO.

Il chitarrista Tom Morello, co-fondatore di band come Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave e Prophets of Rage che di certo non hanno bisogno di presentazioni, ha annunciato sui social l’uscita del suo libro dal titolo “Whatever it takes” prevista per il prossimo ottobre.

Questa la sua presentazione: “Negli ultimi due anni ho lavorato sodo per mettere insieme un completo libro di memorie fotografiche sulla mia vita di musicista e attivista intitolato Whatever it takes e sono orgoglioso di annunciare che uscirà a ottobre”.