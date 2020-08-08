 

CHE NE DITE DELLA COVER DI “FAKE PLASTIC TREES” DEI RADIOHEAD ESEGUITA DA HAYLEY WILLIAMS?

 
Tags:
di
8 Agosto 2020
 

Hayley Williams, voce dei Paramore ha condiviso una sua cover del classico “Fake Plastic Trees” dei Radiohead.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

for a while, anyway. the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism has been a @radiohead song. seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better. for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back. so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time – and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this – here’s a self-serenade of “Fake Plastic Trees”. enjoy it if you can.

Un post condiviso da hayley williams (@yelyahwilliams) in data:

La Williams non nasconde affatto la sua stima per i Radiohead: “In admiration of one of the best bands of all time”

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Ascolta “I’m ...
    Dopo l’uscita di “Runner” il mese scorso, gli Hovvdy sono tornati con un nuovo brano, condividendo il nuovo singolo ...

    The Staves ritornano con il nuovo ...
    “The Way Is Read”, il loro terzo LP, registrato insieme all’ensemble di NYC yMusic, era uscito nel novembre 2017, ma le ...

    I Bad Religion condividono una ...
    I veterani punk Bad Religion hanno condiviso una versione rielaborata della loro “Faith Alone”. Il brano, originariamente su ...

    Ascolta “Quarantine”, ...
    I Blink-182 sono tornati con una nuova canzone. Si chiama “Quarantine” ed ​​stata registrata dalla band, come si intuisce, ...

    Ascolta “Can You Spell Urusei ...
    Ricorrono spesso i simpatici Urusei Yatsura tra le nostre pagine, ultimamente. Dopo la TOP 10 a loro dedicata, ecco che la band ci delizia ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Luglio 2020

    La Burger Records e band del suo roster accusate di abusi e cattiva condotta sessuale (UPDATE: 22/07/2020)
    La storica etichetta indipendente Burger Records è stata accusata di “creare” un terreno fertile per comportamenti approfittatori, basati su una cattiva condotta sessuale. Sono state avanzate accuse di aggressione sessuale contro i ...
    13 Luglio 2020

    Timoria: la Top 10 Brani
    I Timoria sono stati fra i gruppi rock italiani più rilevanti e significativi, con un percorso artistico che toccò il proprio apice negli anni ’90. Almeno due sono i capolavori riconosciuti dalla band che faceva capo a Omar Pedrini: ...

    Sault – Untitled (Black is)
    In un mondo di sovraesposizione mediatica i Sault si fanno notare per la loro misteriosa identità: arrivati al terzo album, di cui due pubblicati nel 2019, di questo gruppo sappiamo che è un collettivo britannico composto da afrodiscendenti. ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     