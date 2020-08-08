 

VIDEO: J. VAGUE
New Life

 
Tags: ,
di
8 Agosto 2020
 

Dopo aver suonato in alcuni gruppi conosciuti in passato, il misterioso artista che si nasconde dietro il nome di J. Vague è rimasto disilluso dall’industria musicale e ha deciso di abbandonarla per dedicarsi ad altre attività: l’amore per la musica, però, è rimasto nel suo cuore e ora l’artista di stanza a Berlino ritorna sulle scene con il suo primo EP con questo nuovo nome.

“New Life” uscirà il prossimo 21 agosto via Mansions And Millions.

Il primo estratto è proprio la title-track “New Life”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto: un gradito ed elegante synth-pop dalle tinte ’80s con ottime melodie e vocals sinceri e speranzosi. Un inizio davvero promettente.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

🕯ᏁᏋᏇ ᏝᎥᎦᏋ 🕯 This video was created by my dear friends on a mystical weekend in the country side. Link in bio🖤 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝑬𝒑 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑨𝒖𝒈𝒖𝒔𝒕 21𝒔𝒕 Do you remember when your mind first grasped the concept of transformation – you know, the caterpillar becoming the butterfly? The idea of inventing yourself, being able or finally being enabled by someone or something to change all the time and therefore being your true self. It's crazy, when I think of my first time realizing there is a possibility of becoming someone that I made up myself because that is myself – that's when life made sense for the first time. 🦋

Un post condiviso da 𝑱 𝑽𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒆 (@j_vague) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta “I’m ...
    Dopo l’uscita di “Runner” il mese scorso, gli Hovvdy sono tornati con un nuovo brano, condividendo il nuovo singolo ...

    Vinicio Capossela – Live @ ...
    Tra le varie versioni inerenti le origini di Pan ve ne è una che lo vuole figlio di Penelope e di quegli uomini ostili e prepotenti che ...

    Silverbacks – FAD

    Bene, bene, la scena musicale di Dublino sta tirando dritto come un treno e questo nuovo debutto ci lascia ben sperare per le produzioni ...

    Alain Johannes – Hum

    Il nome di Alain Johannes non è certo sconosciuto agli appassionati della matrice più alternativa e avventurosa del rock. Produttore, ...

    Hockey Dad – Brain Candy

    Ritornano gli Hockey Dad a due anni e mezzo di distanza dal loro sophomore, “Blend Inn”: la divertente band surf-pop del New South ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Luglio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    21 Luglio 2020

    La Burger Records e band del suo roster accusate di abusi e cattiva condotta sessuale (UPDATE: 22/07/2020)
    La storica etichetta indipendente Burger Records è stata accusata di “creare” un terreno fertile per comportamenti approfittatori, basati su una cattiva condotta sessuale. Sono state avanzate accuse di aggressione sessuale contro i ...
    13 Luglio 2020

    Timoria: la Top 10 Brani
    I Timoria sono stati fra i gruppi rock italiani più rilevanti e significativi, con un percorso artistico che toccò il proprio apice negli anni ’90. Almeno due sono i capolavori riconosciuti dalla band che faceva capo a Omar Pedrini: ...

    Sault – Untitled (Black is)
    In un mondo di sovraesposizione mediatica i Sault si fanno notare per la loro misteriosa identità: arrivati al terzo album, di cui due pubblicati nel 2019, di questo gruppo sappiamo che è un collettivo britannico composto da afrodiscendenti. ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     