VIDEO: J. VAGUE

Dopo aver suonato in alcuni gruppi conosciuti in passato, il misterioso artista che si nasconde dietro il nome di J. Vague è rimasto disilluso dall’industria musicale e ha deciso di abbandonarla per dedicarsi ad altre attività: l’amore per la musica, però, è rimasto nel suo cuore e ora l’artista di stanza a Berlino ritorna sulle scene con il suo primo EP con questo nuovo nome.
“New Life” uscirà il prossimo 21 agosto via Mansions And Millions.
Il primo estratto è proprio la title-track “New Life”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto: un gradito ed elegante synth-pop dalle tinte ’80s con ottime melodie e vocals sinceri e speranzosi. Un inizio davvero promettente.
🕯ᏁᏋᏇ ᏝᎥᎦᏋ 🕯 This video was created by my dear friends on a mystical weekend in the country side. Link in bio🖤 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝑬𝒑 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑨𝒖𝒈𝒖𝒔𝒕 21𝒔𝒕 Do you remember when your mind first grasped the concept of transformation – you know, the caterpillar becoming the butterfly? The idea of inventing yourself, being able or finally being enabled by someone or something to change all the time and therefore being your true self. It's crazy, when I think of my first time realizing there is a possibility of becoming someone that I made up myself because that is myself – that's when life made sense for the first time. 🦋