RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Tracklist

1. Trouble In Paradise

2. Damsel In Distress

3. Unfollow the Rules

4. You Ain't Big

5. Romantical Man

6. Peaceful Afternoon

7. Only the People That Love

8. This One's For the Ladies (That Lounge)

9. My Little You

10. Early Morning Madness

11. Devils and Angels (Hatred)

12. Alone Time