AD OTTOBRE ARRIVA IL COFANETTO CELEBRATIVO DI “HYBRID THEORY” DEI LINKIN PARK: ORA ECCO L’INEDITO “SHE COULDN’T”

I Linkin Park festeggiano il ventesimo anniversario di “Hybrid Theory” con un cofanetto speciale che conterrà anche musica inedita (già circola l’inedito “She Couldn’t”), libro fotografico e altre rarità.

In uscita il 9 ottobre attraverso la Warner Records, “Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition” sarà disponibile in una varietà di configurazioni, tra cui una Super Deluxe Box, una scatola di vinili e un CD set di lusso.

Il ‘Super Deluxe Box’ è composto da cinque CD: l’originale “Hybrid Theory”; l’album di remix Reanimation che lo accompagna; B-Side Rarities con 12 tracce inedite dell’epoca dell’album; LPU Rarities con 18 tracce circolate solo attraverso il fan club dei Linkin Park Underground (LPU), e Forgotten Demos con 12 tracce inedite. Sono inclusi anche tre LP in vinile con Hybrid Theory, Reanimation e l’Hybrid Theory EP, che segna la sua prima uscita in vinile.

Inoltre, il Super Deluxe Box vanta tre DVD.

A completare il cofanetto c’è un libro illustrato di 80 pagine con contributi dei membri della band e fotografie inedite, oltre a una replica del tour in laminato e un poster di Chester Bennington in formato gigante. Inoltre, i membri della band Mike Shinoda e Joe Hahn e l’originale art director e l’art director della riedizione Frank Maddocks hanno fornito tre nuove litografie al Super Deluxe Box.

Il cofanetto in vinile Hybrid Theory include l’album originale, Reanimation, e le B-Sides Rarities, mentre il CD deluxe raccoglie l’album originale e le B-Sides Rarities.

Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc One – Hybrid Theory

01. Papercut

02. One Step Closer

03. With You

04. Points of Authority

05. Crawling

06. Runaway

07. By Myself

08. In the End

09. A Place for My Head

10. Forgotten

11. Cure for the Itch

12. Pushing Me Away

Disc Two – Reanimation

01. Opening

02. Pts. OF. Athrty

03. Enth E Nd

04. [Chali}

05. Frgt/10

06. P5hng Me A*wy

07. Plc.4 Mie Haed

08. X-Ecutioner Style

09. H! Vltg3

10. [Riff Raff]

11. Wth>You

12. Ntr\Mssion

13. Ppr: Kut

14. Rnw@y

15. My<Dsmber

16. [Stef]

17. By_Myslf

18. Kyur4 th Ich

19. 1Stp Klosr

20. Krwling

Disc Three – B-Side Rarities

01. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

02. It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)

03. Papercut (Live from the BBC)

04. In the End (Live BBC Radio One)

05. Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

06. High Voltage

07. Step Up (1999 Demo)

08. My December

09. A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

10. Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Disc Four – LPU Rarities

01. In the End (Demo)

02. Dedicated (1999 Demo)

03. With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

04. High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

05. Points of Authority (Demo)

06. Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)

07. Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)

08. Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)

09. Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

10. Grr (1999 Demo)

11. So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)

12. Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)

13. Forgotten (Demo)

14. Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)

15. Hurry (1999 Demo)

16. Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

17. Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)

18. Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)

Disc Five – Forgotten Demos

01. Dialate (Xero Demo)

02. Pictureboard Demo

03. She Couldn’t Demo

04. Could Have Been Demo

05. Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)

06. Rhinestone (Xero Demo)

07. Esaul (Xero Demo)

08. Stick N Move Demo

09. Carousel Demo

10. Points of Authority Demo

11. Crawling Demo

12. SuperXero (By Myself Demo)