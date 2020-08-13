 

AD OTTOBRE ARRIVA IL COFANETTO CELEBRATIVO DI “HYBRID THEORY” DEI LINKIN PARK: ORA ECCO L’INEDITO “SHE COULDN’T”

 
13 Agosto 2020
 

I Linkin Park festeggiano il ventesimo anniversario di “Hybrid Theory” con un cofanetto speciale che conterrà anche musica inedita (già circola l’inedito “She Couldn’t”), libro fotografico e altre rarità.

In uscita il 9 ottobre attraverso la Warner Records, “Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition” sarà disponibile in una varietà di configurazioni, tra cui una Super Deluxe Box, una scatola di vinili e un CD set di lusso.

Il ‘Super Deluxe Box’ è composto da cinque CD: l’originale “Hybrid Theory”; l’album di remix Reanimation che lo accompagna; B-Side Rarities con 12 tracce inedite dell’epoca dell’album; LPU Rarities con 18 tracce circolate solo attraverso il fan club dei Linkin Park Underground (LPU), e Forgotten Demos con 12 tracce inedite. Sono inclusi anche tre LP in vinile con Hybrid Theory, Reanimation e l’Hybrid Theory EP, che segna la sua prima uscita in vinile.

Inoltre, il Super Deluxe Box vanta tre DVD.

A completare il cofanetto c’è un libro illustrato di 80 pagine con contributi dei membri della band e fotografie inedite, oltre a una replica del tour in laminato e un poster di Chester Bennington in formato gigante. Inoltre, i membri della band Mike Shinoda e Joe Hahn e l’originale art director e l’art director della riedizione Frank Maddocks hanno fornito tre nuove litografie al Super Deluxe Box.

Il cofanetto in vinile Hybrid Theory include l’album originale, Reanimation, e le B-Sides Rarities, mentre il CD deluxe raccoglie l’album originale e le B-Sides Rarities.

Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc One – Hybrid Theory
01. Papercut
02. One Step Closer
03. With You
04. Points of Authority
05. Crawling
06. Runaway
07. By Myself
08. In the End
09. A Place for My Head
10. Forgotten
11. Cure for the Itch
12. Pushing Me Away

Disc Two – Reanimation

01. Opening
02. Pts. OF. Athrty
03. Enth E Nd
04. [Chali}
05. Frgt/10
06. P5hng Me A*wy
07. Plc.4 Mie Haed
08. X-Ecutioner Style
09. H! Vltg3
10. [Riff Raff]
11. Wth>You
12. Ntr\Mssion
13. Ppr: Kut
14. Rnw@y
15. My<Dsmber
16. [Stef]
17. By_Myslf
18. Kyur4 th Ich
19. 1Stp Klosr
20. Krwling

Disc Three – B-Side Rarities

01. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)
02. It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)
03. Papercut (Live from the BBC)
04. In the End (Live BBC Radio One)
05. Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)
06. High Voltage
07. Step Up (1999 Demo)
08. My December
09. A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
10. Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Disc Four – LPU Rarities

01. In the End (Demo)
02. Dedicated (1999 Demo)
03. With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
04. High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
05. Points of Authority (Demo)
06. Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)
07. Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)
08. Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)
09. Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
10. Grr (1999 Demo)
11. So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)
12. Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)
13. Forgotten (Demo)
14. Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)
15. Hurry (1999 Demo)
16. Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
17. Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)
18. Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)

Disc Five – Forgotten Demos

01. Dialate (Xero Demo)
02. Pictureboard Demo
03. She Couldn’t Demo
04. Could Have Been Demo
05. Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)
06. Rhinestone (Xero Demo)
07. Esaul (Xero Demo)
08. Stick N Move Demo
09. Carousel Demo
10. Points of Authority Demo
11. Crawling Demo
12. SuperXero (By Myself Demo)

