TERZO ALBUM PER GLI SMOKESCREENS A FINE OTTOBRE

A oltre due anni dal loro sophomore, “Used To Yesterday” (leggi la recensione), gli Smokescreens hanno annunciato oggi i dettagli del loro nuovo LP: la band neozelandese / statunitense, infatti, realizzerà “A Strange Dream” il prossimo 30 ottobre via Slumberland Records.

Il nuovo disco, che è stato registrato a Los Angeles, dove il gruppo risiede, è stato prodotto niente meno che da David Kilgour dei neozelandesi Clean.

Il primo estratto è la opening-track “Fork In The Road”, che potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto: il brano è una vera delizia fatta di melodie indie-pop chitarristiche perfette, pulite e incredibilmente cristalline, che sanno scaldare il cuore di chi ascolta fin dal primo secondo.

“A Strange Dream” Tracklist:

1. Fork In The Road

2. Working Title

3. Streets Of Despair

4. Nighttime Skies

5. On And On

6. I Want To Know

7. Pick The Cats Eyes Out

8. I Love Only You