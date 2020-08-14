 

TERZO ALBUM PER GLI SMOKESCREENS A FINE OTTOBRE

 
A oltre due anni dal loro sophomore, “Used To Yesterday” (leggi la recensione), gli Smokescreens hanno annunciato oggi i dettagli del loro nuovo LP: la band neozelandese / statunitense, infatti, realizzerà “A Strange Dream” il prossimo 30 ottobre via Slumberland Records.

Il nuovo disco, che è stato registrato a Los Angeles, dove il gruppo risiede, è stato prodotto niente meno che da David Kilgour dei neozelandesi Clean.

Il primo estratto è la opening-track “Fork In The Road”, che potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto: il brano è una vera delizia fatta di melodie indie-pop chitarristiche perfette, pulite e incredibilmente cristalline, che sanno scaldare il cuore di chi ascolta fin dal primo secondo.

“A Strange Dream” Tracklist:
1. Fork In The Road
2. Working Title
3. Streets Of Despair
4. Nighttime Skies
5. On And On
6. I Want To Know
7. Pick The Cats Eyes Out
8. I Love Only You

