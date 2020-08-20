 

RISTAMPA IN COFANETTO SUPER DELUXE PER "THE SEEDS OF LOVE" IL CLASSICO DEI TEARS FOR FEARS

 
di
20 Agosto 2020
 

I Tears For Fears hanno annunciato una ristampa in cofanetto deluxe del loro album in studio “The Seeds Of Love” del 1989. “Tra tutti i nostri album, lo classificherei probabilmente al primo posto“, dice Roland Orzabal. “Credo che abbia sorpreso molte persone, anche molti nostri coetanei, persone a cui forse siamo stati paragonati a metà degli anni Ottanta“.

Il cofanetto super deluxe è composto da quattro CD e un Blu-Ray, con l’album originale rimasterizzato ad Abbey Road accanto a 22 brani inediti di demo, jam live, sessioni in studio, B-sides e rari mix. Tra i momenti salienti ci sono le demo di “Advice For The Young At Heart” con Roland Orzabal alla voce solista e “Rhythm Of Life”, che è stata tagliata dall’album e successivamente registrata da Oleta Adams.

CD 1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM
NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01 “Woman In Chains”
02 “Badman’s Song”
03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”
04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”
05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”
06 “Swords And Knives”
07 “Year Of The Knife”
08 “Famous Last Words”

CD 2 – THE SUN
45’s AND B-SIDES

01 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – 7″ Version”
02 “Tears Roll Down”
03 “Woman In Chains – 7” Version”
04 “Always In The Past”
05 “My Life In The Suicide Ranks”
06 “Woman In Chains – Instrumental”
07 “Advice For The Young At Heart – 7” Version”
08 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental”
09 “Music For Tables”
10 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One”
11 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two”
12 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – US Radio Edit”
13 “Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 1″
14 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Italian Radio Edit”
15 “Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version”
16 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams”

CD 3 – THE MOON
RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01 “Year Of The Knife – Overture”
02 “Year Of The Knife – Early Mix – Instrumental”
03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Alternate Mix”
04 “Tears Roll Down – Alternate Mix”
05 “Year Of The Knife – Steve Chase 7″ Remix”
06 “Badman’s Song – Early Mix”
07 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Instrumental”
08 “Year Of The Knife – The Mix”
09 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams – Mix One Edit”
10 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Early Mix – Instrumental”
11 “Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 2″
12 “Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version – Instrumental”
13 “Famous Last Words – French Radio Edit”
14 “Woman In Chains – Reprise”

CD 4 – THE WIND
DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01 “Rhythm Of Life – Demo”
02 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Demo”
03 “Swords And Knives – Demo”
04 “Famous Last Words – Demo”
05 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Demo”
06 “Badman’s Song – Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental”
07 “Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam”
08 “Broken – Townhouse Jam”
09 “Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam”
10 “Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam”
11 “Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam”
12 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam”

BLU RAY – THE RAIN
ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01 “Woman In Chains”
02 “Badman’s Song”
03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”
04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”
05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”
06 “Swords And Knives”
07 “Year Of The Knife”
08 “Famous Last Words”
09 “Woman In Chains”
10 “Badman’s Song”
11 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”
12 “Advice For The Young At Heart”
13 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”
14 “Swords And Knives”
15 “Year Of The Knife”
16 “Famous Last Words”

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01 “Woman In Chains”
02 “Badman’s Song”
03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”
04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”
05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”
06 “Swords And Knives”
07 “Year Of The Knife”
08 “Famous Last Words”

