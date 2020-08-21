UN COFANETTO PAZZESCO IN ARRIVO PER RIPERCORRERE LA CARRIERA DEI THIN LIZZY

Phil Lynott dei Thin Lizzy avrebbe compiuto 71 anni ieri. Non ci può essere momento più adatto per svelare il primo trailer del docunentario “Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away”, diretto da Emer Reynolds (Here Was Cuba, The Farthest) che racconta la carriera e la vita di Lynott, dalla fanciullezza della Dublino operaia degli anni ’50, fino a diventare una delle rock star irlandesi più riconoscibili. Il film include interviste a Eric Bell dei Thin Lizzy, Scott Gorham, Darren Wharton, Adam Clayton degli U2, Suzi Quatro, Huey Lewis, James Hetfield dei Metallica, Midge Ure degli Ultravox, ed è pronto per l’uscita in Irlanda in autunno.

Nel frattempo, i Thin Lizzy hanno annunciato un mega cofanetto, “Rock Legends”, in uscita il 23 ottobre via UMC. Novantanove brani, di cui 74 inediti, che coprono ben sei CD, e ci sono anche DVD con il documentario della BBC ‘Bad Reputation’ e la performance dei Thin Lizzy nello speciale televisivo ‘A Night On The Town’ di Rod Stewart del 1976. Il cofanetto contiene anche repliche dei programmi del tour, libri di poesie di Lynott, quattro stampe di Jim Fitzpatrick e un libro di citazioni dei membri della band sui momenti passati a suonare con Lyn.

Thin Lizzy – Rock Legends Tracklist

CD ONE – The Singles:

01 “Whiskey In The Jar” – 7″ Edit

02 “Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit*

03 “The Rocker” – 7″ Edit

04 “Little Darling” – 7″ Single

05 “Philomena” – 7″ Single

06 “Rosalie” – 7″ Mix*

07 “Wild One” – 7″ Single

08 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – 7” Edit*

09 “Jailbreak” – 7” Edit*

10 “Don’t Believe A Word” – 7″ Single

11 “Dancing In The Moonlight” – 7″ Single

12 “Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single

13 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Extra Verse

14 “Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single

15 “Sarah” – 7″ Single

16 “Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit*

17 “Killer On The Loose” – 7″ Single

18 “Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single

19 “Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)” – 7” Edit*

20 “Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single

21 “Thunder And Lightning” – 7” Edit*

22 “The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix*

CD TWO – Decca Rarities:

01 “The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single

02 “I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side*

03 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix*

04 “Black Boys On The Corner” – Rough Mix*

05 “Little Girl In Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit*

06 “Gonna Creep Up On You” – Acetate*

07 “Baby’s Been Messin’” – Acetate*

08 “1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

09 “Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

10 “Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

11 “Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

12 “Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

13 “Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

14 “Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

15 “Things Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

16 “Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

17 “Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

CD THREE – Mercury Rarities:

01 “Rock And Roll With You” – Instrumental Demo*

02 “Banshee” – Demo*

03 “Dear Heart” – Demo*

04 “Nightlife” – Demo*

05 “Philomena” – Demo*

06 “Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo*

07 “For Those Who Love To Live” – Demo*

08 “Freedom Song” – Demo*

09 “Suicide” – Demo*

10 “Silver Dollar” – Demo*

11 “Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo

12 “Kings Vengeance” – Demo*

13 “Jailbreak” – Demo*

14 “Cowboy Song” – Demo*

CD FOUR – Mercury Rarities:

01 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Demo*

02 “Angel From The Coast” – Demo*

03 “Running Back” – Demo*

04 “Romeo And The Lonely Girl” – Demo*

05 “Warriors” – Demo*

06 “Emerald” – Demo*

07 “Fool’s Gold” – Demo*

08 “Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo*

09 “Borderline” – Demo*

10 “Johnny” – Demo*

11 “Sweet Marie” – Demo*

12 “Requiem For A Puffer (AKA Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

13 “Killer Without A Cause” – Demo*

14 “Are You Ready” – Demo*

15 “Blackmail” – Demo*

16 “Hate” – Demo*

CD FIVE – Mercury Rarities:

01 “S & M” – Demo*

02 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Demo*

03 “Got To Give It Up” – Demo*

04 “Get Out Of Here” – Demo*

05 “Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo*

06 “Part One: Shenandoah”*

07 “Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”*

08 “Part Three: Danny Boy”*

09 “Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”*

10 “We Will Be Strong” – Demo*

11 “Sweetheart” – Demo*

12 “Sugar Blues” – Demo*

13 “Having A Good Time” – Demo*

14 “It’s Going Wrong” – Demo*

15 “I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo*

16 “Kill” – Demo*

17 “In The Delta” – Demo*

18 “Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo*

19 “The Sun Goes Down” – Demo*

CD SIX – Chinatown Tour 1980:

01 “Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

02 “Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

03 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

04 “Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

05 “Do Anything You Want To Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

06 “Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (12/04/1980) *

07 “Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

08 “Got To Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

09 “Still In Love With You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

10 “Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

11 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

12 “Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

13 “Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

14 “Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

15 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

* = previously unreleased