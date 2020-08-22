 

UNA STATUA IN ONORE DEL FRONTMAN DEI SOUNDGARDEN CHRIS CORNELL è STATA VANDALIZZATA A SEATTLE

 
Tags:
di
22 Agosto 2020
 

La statua in bronzo dedicata a Chris Cornell, commissionata dalla famiglia di Cornell dopo la sua morte nel 2017, che si trova attualmente all’esterno del Museum of Pop Culture di Seattle, è stata vandalizzata giovedì, venendo ricoperta di vernice bianca.

In una dichiarazione rilasciata venerdì, la vedova di Chris Cornell, Vicky, ha detto che lei e i suoi figli “hanno il cuore spezzato nell’ apprendere della vandalizzazione della statua di Chris al Museum of Pop Culture di Seattle. La statua non è solo un’opera d’arte, ma un omaggio a Chris, alla sua incomparabile eredità musicale e a tutto ciò che ha rappresentato. Rappresenta Chris, che è amato non solo a Seattle, ma in tutto il mondo“.

Di fronte a questo odio e a questa distruzione, siamo ancora una volta grati ai fan che si sono mossi per sostenerlo e hanno dimostrato un amore immenso”, ha aggiunto Vicky. “Ci ha sollevato il cuore sentire che i fan hanno cercato di ripulire lo straziante vandalismo. La statua sarà restaurata. L’odio non vincerà“.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide. In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son! @mopopseattle @vulcaninc on behalf of our family thank you 🖤

Un post condiviso da Chris Cornell (@chriscornellofficial) in data:

La statua è solo uno dei modi in cui la sua famiglia sta preservando la sua eredità. La sua figlia maggiore, Lily, ha recentemente lanciato una serie IGTV dedicata ai problemi di salute mentale. Nel frattempo, la figlia minore, Toni, si sta muovendo nel campo della musica e recentemente ha cantato “Black” dei Pearl Jam come tributo al suo defunto padre.

This is what the Chris Cornell statue looks like in front of Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. Somebody apparently vandalized the statue of the late Soundgarden frontman by painting it white.

Pubblicato da KIRO 7 News su Giovedì 20 agosto 2020

Photo: Ivo Kendra / CC BY-SA

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda il video di “I Should ...
    Come vi avevamo annunciato già a maggio, James Vincent McMorrow realizzerà nei prossimi mesi il suo quinto album, che arriva a distanza di ...

    TRACK: Thyla – Fade

    E’ da parecchio tempo che stiamo seguendo i Thyla, che hanno pubblicato a inizio anno il loro secondo EP, “Everything At ...

    Ian Sweet firma per la Polyvinyl e ...
    A maggio Ian Sweet aveva pubblicato un nuovo singolo, “Sword”, il primo materiale inedito dal suo sophomore “Crush ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    Saint Saviour sta per tornare con il suo terzo album, “Tomorrow Again”, in uscita il prossimo 4 settembre via VLF Records a ...

    Ascolta i Luna di Dean Wareham ...
    Sempre un piacere ritrovare i Luna, sopratutto quando affrontano una cover così importante come “Marquee Moon” dei Television: ...
    I più visualizzati
    11 Agosto 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    3 Agosto 2020

    Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    La vita è una montagna russa, la più veloce e la più lunga che esista. La felicità che proviamo tra la brezza amichevole che ci accarezza su in cima si sgretola e si impantana nel fango che ci tange quando scendiamo rapidamente a sfiorare il ...
    27 Luglio 2020

    Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics
    Primo vero album dei Crack Cloud, band canadese composta da sette elementi più o meno fissi, ma che in realtà si presenta come un collettivo aperto e in continua evoluzione, nel quale la musica e l’arte in generale diventa mezzo di recupero e ...
    4 Agosto 2020

    The Other Side: Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti, in grado di dividere la critica o meritevoli di pareri ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     