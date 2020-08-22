UNA STATUA IN ONORE DEL FRONTMAN DEI SOUNDGARDEN CHRIS CORNELL è STATA VANDALIZZATA A SEATTLE

La statua in bronzo dedicata a Chris Cornell, commissionata dalla famiglia di Cornell dopo la sua morte nel 2017, che si trova attualmente all’esterno del Museum of Pop Culture di Seattle, è stata vandalizzata giovedì, venendo ricoperta di vernice bianca.
In una dichiarazione rilasciata venerdì, la vedova di Chris Cornell, Vicky, ha detto che lei e i suoi figli “hanno il cuore spezzato nell’ apprendere della vandalizzazione della statua di Chris al Museum of Pop Culture di Seattle. La statua non è solo un’opera d’arte, ma un omaggio a Chris, alla sua incomparabile eredità musicale e a tutto ciò che ha rappresentato. Rappresenta Chris, che è amato non solo a Seattle, ma in tutto il mondo“.
“Di fronte a questo odio e a questa distruzione, siamo ancora una volta grati ai fan che si sono mossi per sostenerlo e hanno dimostrato un amore immenso”, ha aggiunto Vicky. “Ci ha sollevato il cuore sentire che i fan hanno cercato di ripulire lo straziante vandalismo. La statua sarà restaurata. L’odio non vincerà“.
My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide. In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son! @mopopseattle @vulcaninc on behalf of our family thank you 🖤
La statua è solo uno dei modi in cui la sua famiglia sta preservando la sua eredità. La sua figlia maggiore, Lily, ha recentemente lanciato una serie IGTV dedicata ai problemi di salute mentale. Nel frattempo, la figlia minore, Toni, si sta muovendo nel campo della musica e recentemente ha cantato “Black” dei Pearl Jam come tributo al suo defunto padre.
This is what the Chris Cornell statue looks like in front of Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. Somebody apparently vandalized the statue of the late Soundgarden frontman by painting it white.
Pubblicato da KIRO 7 News su Giovedì 20 agosto 2020
Photo: Ivo Kendra / CC BY-SA