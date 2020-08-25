ADULKT LIFE (HUGGY BEAR + MALE BONDING): IL PRIMO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “COUNTRY PRIDE”

Arrivano gli Adulkt Life, nuova collaborazione tra i membri delle formazioni inglesi Huggy Bear e Male Bonding.
Il loro primo singolo, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “Country Pride” ed è stato realizzato da What’s Your Rupture?.
Gli Adulkt Life mescolano punk inglese, post punk, jazz e indie rock con uno spirito avanguardistico unico e ben riconoscibile.
Il gruppo è formato da Chris Rowley degli Huggy Bear, nota band anglosassone dei primi anni ’90 dal tocco art punk, e da John Arthur Webb, Kevin Hendrick e Sonny Barrett dei Male Bonsing, trio indie rock inglese con ben tre dischi pubblicati per Sub Pop tra il 2010 e il 2016.
Negli ultimi 25 anni Chris Rowley (dallo scioglimento degli Huggy Bear, fenomenale realtà inglese ispirata a band americane come Nation Of Ulysses e Bikini Kill) non ha suonato con nessuno e atteso l’occasione che gli hanno dato John Arthur Webb e i Male Bonding.
