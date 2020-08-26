A FINE SETTEMBRE IL NUOVO EP DI NIGHT SHOP

Justin Sullivan non è certo un nome sconosciuto nel mondo indie statunitense: il musicista californiano ha infatti lavorato con Kevin Morby – prima nei Babies e poi come batterista della sua band – e inoltre ha fondato i Flat Worms insieme a Tim Hellman degli Osees.
Nel 2016, dopo anni passati in tour insieme a innumerevoli band, Sullivan si è preso un anno libero e lo ha utilizzato per scrivere la sua musica e, nel febbraio 2017, è arrivato l’omonimo primo EP del suo nuovo progetto, Night Shop, seguito dal suo primo album, “In The Break”, uscito a settembre 2018.
Ora il musicista statunitense ha annunciato un nuovo EP, “The Fountain”, in uscita il prossimo 25 settembre via Salinas Records.
Originariamente previsto come album, Sullivan ha deciso di realizzare invece un EP, dopo aver capito che nel formato breve sarebbe risultato un progetto più coeso.
Per questo nuovo lavoro Justin si è fatto aiutare da numerosi amici tra cui Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, Anna St. Louis, componenti di Woods, Flat Worms e Wand.
Il primo estratto, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto, è la gentile opening-track “Waiting”, che vede la partecipazione proprio di Anna St. Louis ai backing vocals.
“The Fountain” EP Tracklist:
1. Waiting
2. Down The Line
3. The Fountain
4. The Whole Time
5. Bread On Land
6. In The Twilight Sun
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“The Fountain”/ Benefit Pre-Order Sale for Color of Change: 6 new songs coming out on Salinas Records 9/26. The first single, called Waiting, is out today and thank you to the great @tiffanielanmon @annastlouis and @jarvis_taveniere for playing on it and making it what it is. Thanks to the very talented @jefdavenport for the cover photo. New video for the song, directed by him, is out today too and is up at The Fader. @thefader Also, the profits from all the pre-order sales for this record on my bandcamp will go towards Color of Change @colorofchange in hopes to, in some small way, support their work to “challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.” (from their website. Link for more information in my bio).