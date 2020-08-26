A FINE SETTEMBRE IL NUOVO EP DI NIGHT SHOP

Justin Sullivan non è certo un nome sconosciuto nel mondo indie statunitense: il musicista californiano ha infatti lavorato con Kevin Morby – prima nei Babies e poi come batterista della sua band – e inoltre ha fondato i Flat Worms insieme a Tim Hellman degli Osees.

Nel 2016, dopo anni passati in tour insieme a innumerevoli band, Sullivan si è preso un anno libero e lo ha utilizzato per scrivere la sua musica e, nel febbraio 2017, è arrivato l’omonimo primo EP del suo nuovo progetto, Night Shop, seguito dal suo primo album, “In The Break”, uscito a settembre 2018.

Ora il musicista statunitense ha annunciato un nuovo EP, “The Fountain”, in uscita il prossimo 25 settembre via Salinas Records.

Originariamente previsto come album, Sullivan ha deciso di realizzare invece un EP, dopo aver capito che nel formato breve sarebbe risultato un progetto più coeso.

Per questo nuovo lavoro Justin si è fatto aiutare da numerosi amici tra cui Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, Anna St. Louis, componenti di Woods, Flat Worms e Wand.

Il primo estratto, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto, è la gentile opening-track “Waiting”, che vede la partecipazione proprio di Anna St. Louis ai backing vocals.

“The Fountain” EP Tracklist:

1. Waiting

2. Down The Line

3. The Fountain

4. The Whole Time

5. Bread On Land

6. In The Twilight Sun