IL 9 SETTEMBRE RITORNA IN VINILE LA STORICA COMPILATION BENEFICA “HELP”: ATTENZIONE, SOLO POCHISSIMI ESEMPLARI…

Il 9 settembre 1995 usciva un disco decisamente importante e a modo suo storico in UK. Stiamo parlando di “Help”, un album registrato per beneficenza i cui proventi furono devoluti in beneficenza alla War Child (organizzazione non governativa fondata nel 1993 che fornisce assistenza ai bambini nelle aree in conflitto e all’indomani del conflitto).

I nomi presenti erano per lo più big della musica indie britannica, impegnati sopratutto in cover ma anche brani inediti e l’album raggiunse il primo posto nella classifica inglese nella categoria compilation e fruttò alla War Child più di un milione di sterline.

Il 9 settembre la storica compilation sarà ristampata in vinile per soli 2020 esemplari. Diciamo pure che chi vuole aggiudicarsi il disco dovrà sudare 7 camicie…

Ecco la tracklist dell’album:

Fade Away – Oasis and Friends

Oh Brother – The Boo Radleys

Love Spreads – The Stone Roses

Lucky – Radiohead

Adnan – Orbital

Mourning Air – Portishead

Fake the Aroma – Massive Attack

Shipbuilding – Suede

Time for Livin’ – The Charlatans

Sweetest Truth (Show No Fear) – Stereo MCs

Ode to Billy Joe – Sinéad O’Connor

Searchlights – The Levellers

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head – Manic Street Preachers

Tom Petty Loves Veruca Salt – Terrorvision

The Magnificent – The One World Orchestra featuring The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Children’s Free Revolutionary Volunteer Guards S (aka The KLF)

Message to Crommie – Planet 4 Folk Quartet

Dream a Little Dream – Terry Hall and Salad

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 – Neneh Cherry and Trout

Eine Kleine Lift Musik – Blur

Come Together – The Smokin’ Mojo Filters