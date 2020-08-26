 

IL 9 SETTEMBRE RITORNA IN VINILE LA STORICA COMPILATION BENEFICA "HELP": ATTENZIONE, SOLO POCHISSIMI ESEMPLARI…

 
26 Agosto 2020
 

Il 9 settembre 1995 usciva un disco decisamente importante e a modo suo storico in UK. Stiamo parlando di “Help”, un album registrato per beneficenza i cui proventi furono devoluti in beneficenza alla War Child (organizzazione non governativa fondata nel 1993 che fornisce assistenza ai bambini nelle aree in conflitto e all’indomani del conflitto).

I nomi presenti erano per lo più big della musica indie britannica, impegnati sopratutto in cover ma anche brani inediti e l’album raggiunse il primo posto nella classifica inglese nella categoria compilation e fruttò alla War Child più di un milione di sterline.

Il 9 settembre la storica compilation sarà ristampata in vinile per soli 2020 esemplari. Diciamo pure che chi vuole aggiudicarsi il disco dovrà sudare 7 camicie…

Ecco la tracklist dell’album:

Fade Away – Oasis and Friends
Oh Brother – The Boo Radleys
Love Spreads – The Stone Roses
Lucky – Radiohead
Adnan – Orbital
Mourning Air – Portishead
Fake the Aroma – Massive Attack
Shipbuilding – Suede
Time for Livin’ – The Charlatans
Sweetest Truth (Show No Fear) – Stereo MCs
Ode to Billy Joe – Sinéad O’Connor
Searchlights – The Levellers
Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head – Manic Street Preachers
Tom Petty Loves Veruca Salt – Terrorvision
The Magnificent – The One World Orchestra featuring The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Children’s Free Revolutionary Volunteer Guards S (aka The KLF)
Message to Crommie – Planet 4 Folk Quartet
Dream a Little Dream – Terry Hall and Salad
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 – Neneh Cherry and Trout
Eine Kleine Lift Musik – Blur
Come Together – The Smokin’ Mojo Filters

War Child UK’s landmark 1995 charity album ‘HELP’ – featuring the Manics cover of ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ -…

Pubblicato da Manic Street Preachers su Mercoledì 26 agosto 2020

