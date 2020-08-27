ARRIVA UN NUOVISSIMO E CORPOSO BEST OF DI JOHN LENNON.

Nuovo ricchissimo best of di John Lennon in arrivo il prossimo 9 ottobre, giorno in cui avrebbe compiuto ottanta anni. La nuova raccolta si intitola “Gimme Some Truth” ed è stata prodotta da Yoko Ono Lennon e da Sean Ono Lennon, che ha scelto le 36 canzoni le quali “sono state tutte completamente remixate da zero, migliorando radicalmente la loro qualità sonora e presentandole come mai ascoltate prima”.
Nella prefazione del libro che arriva con la Deluxe Edition, Yoko Ono Lennon scrive: “John era un uomo brillante con un grande senso dell’umorismo e comprensione, credeva nell’essere sincero e che il potere delle persone cambierà il mondo. E lo farà. Tutti noi abbiamo la responsabilità di vedere un mondo migliore per noi stessi e per i nostri figli. La verità è ciò che creiamo. È nelle nostre mani”.
L’edizione Deluxe di “Gimme Some Truth” è disponibile belle versioni con 2CD + Blu-ray, con il Blu-ray Dolby Atmos e mix di audio surround 5.1, oltre a un libro di 124 pagine, poster, cartoline e un adesivo per paraurti. C’è anche una versione con quattro vinili LP, una versione con due LP in vinile e una versione con un singolo CD (19 tracce).
Riportiamo di seguito il nuovo “Ultimate Mix” di “Instant Karma” e la lunga tracklist delle versioni di “Gimme Some Truth”.
DELUXE BOX SET.
124 PAGE BOOK, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
1 BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC: 36 TRACKS IN HIGH DEFINITION 24-96 STEREO, 5.1 SURROUND SOUND, DOLBY ATMOS.
2 CDS: 36 TRACKS IN STEREO.
CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel and Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I’m Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching The Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I’m Stepping Out
16. Grow Old With Me
17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
18. Give Peace A Chance
BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC
All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:
1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes
