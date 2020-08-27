 

ARRIVA UN NUOVISSIMO E CORPOSO BEST OF DI JOHN LENNON.

 
27 Agosto 2020
 

Nuovo ricchissimo best of di John Lennon in arrivo il prossimo 9 ottobre, giorno in cui avrebbe compiuto ottanta anni. La nuova raccolta si intitola “Gimme Some Truth” ed è stata prodotta da Yoko Ono Lennon e da Sean Ono Lennon, che ha scelto le 36 canzoni le quali “sono state tutte completamente remixate da zero, migliorando radicalmente la loro qualità sonora e presentandole come mai ascoltate prima”.

Nella prefazione del libro che arriva con la Deluxe Edition, Yoko Ono Lennon scrive: “John era un uomo brillante con un grande senso dell’umorismo e comprensione, credeva nell’essere sincero e che il potere delle persone cambierà il mondo. E lo farà. Tutti noi abbiamo la responsabilità di vedere un mondo migliore per noi stessi e per i nostri figli. La verità è ciò che creiamo. È nelle nostre mani”.

L’edizione Deluxe di “Gimme Some Truth” è disponibile belle versioni con 2CD + Blu-ray, con il Blu-ray  Dolby Atmos e mix di audio surround 5.1, oltre a un libro di 124 pagine, poster, cartoline e un adesivo per paraurti. C’è anche una versione con quattro vinili LP, una versione con due LP in vinile e una versione con un singolo CD (19 tracce).

Riportiamo di seguito  il nuovo “Ultimate Mix” di “Instant Karma” e la lunga tracklist delle versioni di “Gimme Some Truth”.

DELUXE BOX SET.
124 PAGE BOOK, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
1 BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC: 36 TRACKS IN HIGH DEFINITION 24-96 STEREO, 5.1 SURROUND SOUND, DOLBY ATMOS.
2 CDS: 36 TRACKS IN STEREO.

CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)

CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel and Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I’m Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching The Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I’m Stepping Out
16. Grow Old With Me
17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
18. Give Peace A Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC
All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:
1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes

4 LP BOX SET.
8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
36 TRACKS IN STEREO.

LP 1 SIDE A
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love

LP 1 SIDE B
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy

LP 2 SIDE A
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela

LP 2 SIDE B
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)

LP 3 SIDE A
19. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
20. Bless You
21. #9 Dream
22. Steel And Glass
23. Stand By Me

LP 3 SIDE B
24. Angel Baby
25. (Just Like) Starting Over
26. I’m Losing You
27. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
28. Watching the Wheels

LP 4 SIDE A
29. Woman
30. Dear Yoko
31. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
32. Nobody Told Me

LP 4 SIDE B
33. I’m Stepping Out
34. Grow Old with Me
35. Give Peace a Chance
36. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

2 CD GATEFOLD IN SLEEVE
20 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER.
36 TRACKS IN STEREO.
TRACKS ALSO AVAILABLE ON STREAMING.

CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)

CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel And Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I’m Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching the Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I’m Stepping Out
16. Grow Old with Me
17. Give Peace a Chance
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

2 LP GATEFOLD.
8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
19 TRACKS IN STEREO.

LP 1 SIDE A
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Isolation
4. Power To The People

LP 1 SIDE B
5. Imagine
6. Jealous Guy
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Come Together (live)
9. #9 Dream

LP 2 SIDE A
10. Mind Games
11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
12. Stand By Me
13. (Just Like) Starting Over
14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

LP 2 SIDE B
15. Watching The Wheels
16. Woman
17. Grow Old With Me
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
19. Give Peace A Chance

1 CD GATEFOLD
20 PAGE BOOKLET.
19 TRACKS IN STEREO.
ALSO AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL (DOWNLOAD ONLY).

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Isolation
4. Power To The People
5. Imagine
6. Jealous Guy
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Come Together (live)
9. #9 Dream
10. Mind Games
11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
12. Stand By Me
13. (Just Like) Starting Over
14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
15. Watching the Wheels
16. Woman
17. Grow Old with Me
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
19. Give Peace a Chance

