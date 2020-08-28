I GRANDADDY PUBBLICHERANNO UNA VERSIONE DI “THE SOPHTWARE SLUMP” ESEGUITA TUTTA AL PIANO DA JASON LYTLE

I Grandaddy celebrano il ventesimo anniversario del loro classico secondo LP, “The Sophtware Slump” del 2000 con una nuovissima registrazione per pianoforte solista dell’album eseguita da Jason Lytle, in uscita il 20 novembre su Dangerbird Records.

Ma non finisce qui. Perchè anche chi volesse qualcosa in più è accontentato. Infatti oltre a una versione singola c’è anche un box con 4 LP che conterrà la versione normale e la versione piano, ma anche due LP di rarità, in cui “Signal to Snow Ratio” and “Through a Frosty Plate Glass EP” compaiono in vinile per la prima volta.

Pre-order qui: https://linktr.ee/Grandaddy

TRACKLISTING:

1. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Piano Version)

2. Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)

3. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

4. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

5. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

6. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

7. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

8. Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

9. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10. Miner at the Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11. So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)

Rarities 2000-2001

1. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Original Introduction)

2. L.F.O

3. Wonder Why in L.A.

4. I Don’t Want to Record Anymore

5. Chartsengrafs (Demo Version)​

6. Xd-Data-II

7. Air Conditioners in the Woods

8. Our Dying Brains

9. Moe Bandy Mountaineers

10. Rode My Bike to My Stepsister’s Wedding

11. Beautiful Ground (Original Cassette Tape Demo)

12. Street Bunny

13. N. Blender

Rarities 2000-2001:

1. First Movement / Message Fade

2. Hewlett’s Daughter (Original Cassette Tape Demo)

3. What Can’t Be Erased (Drinking Beer In The Bank Of America With Two Chicks From Tempe Arizona)

4. Aisle Seat 37-D ​

5. She Deleter

6. Hand Crank Transmitter

7. Jeddy 3’s Poem

8. MGM Grand

9. Protected from the Rain ​

10. Wives of Farmers ​

11. Fare Thee Not Well Mutineer (2000)