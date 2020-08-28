 

I GRANDADDY PUBBLICHERANNO UNA VERSIONE DI “THE SOPHTWARE SLUMP” ESEGUITA TUTTA AL PIANO DA JASON LYTLE

 
Tags:
di
28 Agosto 2020
 

I Grandaddy celebrano il ventesimo anniversario del loro classico secondo LP, “The Sophtware Slump” del 2000 con una nuovissima registrazione per pianoforte solista dell’album eseguita da Jason Lytle, in uscita il 20 novembre su Dangerbird Records.

Ma non finisce qui. Perchè anche chi volesse qualcosa in più è accontentato. Infatti oltre a una versione singola c’è anche un box con 4 LP che conterrà la versione normale e la versione piano, ma anche due LP di rarità, in cui “Signal to Snow Ratio” and “Through a Frosty Plate Glass EP” compaiono in vinile per la prima volta.

Pre-order qui: https://linktr.ee/Grandaddy

TRACKLISTING:

1. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Piano Version)
2. Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)
3. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)
4. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)
5. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)
6. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)
7. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)
8. Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)
9. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)
10. Miner at the Dial-a-View (Piano Version)
11. So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)

Rarities 2000-2001
1. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Original Introduction)
2. L.F.O
3. Wonder Why in L.A.
4. I Don’t Want to Record Anymore
5. Chartsengrafs (Demo Version)​
6. Xd-Data-II
7. Air Conditioners in the Woods
8. Our Dying Brains
9. Moe Bandy Mountaineers
10. Rode My Bike to My Stepsister’s Wedding
11. Beautiful Ground (Original Cassette Tape Demo)
12. Street Bunny
13. N. Blender

Rarities 2000-2001:
1. First Movement / Message Fade
2. Hewlett’s Daughter (Original Cassette Tape Demo)
3. What Can’t Be Erased (Drinking Beer In The Bank Of America With Two Chicks From Tempe Arizona)
4. Aisle Seat 37-D ​
5. She Deleter
6. Hand Crank Transmitter
7. Jeddy 3’s Poem
8. MGM Grand
9. Protected from the Rain ​
10. Wives of Farmers ​
11. Fare Thee Not Well Mutineer (2000)

One night in June of 1999, we were sitting in Jason’s tiny house in Modesto, California when he mentioned that he could…

Pubblicato da Grandaddy su Giovedì 27 agosto 2020

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Sono due i nuovi brani anticipati ...
    Gli Smashing Pumpkins sono tornati. Il primo dei loro cinque misteriosi countdown comparsi sul loro sito è giunto al termine ed ecco due ...

    The Notwist – Ship EP

    Dalle luci della ribalta con quel “Neon Golden”, anno del signore 2002, i tedeschi The Notwist ci hanno ben abituato a lunghi ...

    The Legends – The Legends

    Bolliva in pentola da due anni il settimo disco dei The Legends di Johan Angergård (Acid House Kings, Pallers, Club 8, Djustin) che da ...

    Alex The Astronaut – The ...
    Alex Lynn in arte Alex The Astronaut è una musicista in bilico tra due continenti. Australiana di nascita ha traslocato negli Stati Uniti ...

    Kall – Brand

    Nati dalle ceneri dei Lifelover, gli svedesi Kall arrivano al traguardo del secondo album con un carico di buone intenzioni e la volontà di ...
    I più visualizzati
    25 Agosto 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    3 Agosto 2020

    Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    La vita è una montagna russa, la più veloce e la più lunga che esista. La felicità che proviamo tra la brezza amichevole che ci accarezza su in cima si sgretola e si impantana nel fango che ci tange quando scendiamo rapidamente a sfiorare il ...
    4 Agosto 2020

    The Other Side: Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti, in grado di dividere la critica o meritevoli di pareri ...
    2 Agosto 2020

    S.A.S. Songs Around Soccer: la TOP 10 Brani
    Il 2 agosto, quasi più come una liberazione che una gioia, arriva la fine del campionato di calcio. Stagione lunghissima per le vicende sanitarie che ben conosciamo e che hanno influito non solo sulla tempistica, ma anche sull’approccio al ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     