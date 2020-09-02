MOTHER’S CAKE, IL NUOVO ALBUM SI INTITOLA “CYBERFUNK!”

Si chiama “Cyberfunk!” il quinto album degli austriaci Mother’s Cake in uscita il 18 settembre prossimo per Membran, che segue al tanto acclamato “No Rhyme No Reason” del 2017.

I Mother’s Cake hanno registrato il nuovo album durante una lunghissima session di 72 ore, tre giorni passati senza chiudere occhio e prendere pause di alcun genere. Il gruppo ha conservato tutte le energie disponibili per liberarle in studio, senza sprecare neanche un respiro.

Il nuovo album è stato registrato dalla band stessa con l’aiuto dei produttori Raphael Neikes e Manuel Renner dello Studio Ueberlärm di Mannheim, Germania.

“Il disco si muove in modo omogeneo tra brani psichedelici come “Crystals In The Sky”, intense sfuriate heavy punk rock come “Toxic Brother”, brani atmosferici come “Love Your Smell” e “Gloria” (non è una cover) e funk rock dal retrogusto folk come nel caso di “Hit On Ur Girl”.

Guarda di seguito il nuovo video di “Love Your Smell”, terzo estratto dell’album di imminente uscita.

MOTHER’S CAKE – ‘Cyberpunk!’

tracklist:

01. Tapedeck

02. Toxic Brother

03. Crystals in the Sky

04. I’m your President

05. Love your Smell

06. The Operator

07. Cybernova – Part 1

08. Cybernova – Part 2

09. Hit on ur Girl

10. Lonely Rider

11. Gloria

12. The Beetle

13. Desire