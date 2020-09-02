MOTHER’S CAKE, IL NUOVO ALBUM SI INTITOLA “CYBERFUNK!”

Si chiama “Cyberfunk!” il quinto album degli austriaci Mother’s Cake in uscita il 18 settembre prossimo per Membran, che segue al tanto acclamato “No Rhyme No Reason” del 2017.
I Mother’s Cake hanno registrato il nuovo album durante una lunghissima session di 72 ore, tre giorni passati senza chiudere occhio e prendere pause di alcun genere. Il gruppo ha conservato tutte le energie disponibili per liberarle in studio, senza sprecare neanche un respiro.
Il nuovo album è stato registrato dalla band stessa con l’aiuto dei produttori Raphael Neikes e Manuel Renner dello Studio Ueberlärm di Mannheim, Germania.
“Il disco si muove in modo omogeneo tra brani psichedelici come “Crystals In The Sky”, intense sfuriate heavy punk rock come “Toxic Brother”, brani atmosferici come “Love Your Smell” e “Gloria” (non è una cover) e funk rock dal retrogusto folk come nel caso di “Hit On Ur Girl”.
Guarda di seguito il nuovo video di “Love Your Smell”, terzo estratto dell’album di imminente uscita.
MOTHER’S CAKE – ‘Cyberpunk!’
tracklist:
01. Tapedeck
02. Toxic Brother
03. Crystals in the Sky
04. I’m your President
05. Love your Smell
06. The Operator
07. Cybernova – Part 1
08. Cybernova – Part 2
09. Hit on ur Girl
10. Lonely Rider
11. Gloria
12. The Beetle
13. Desire
IMPORTANT UPDATE!The current Covid-19 Situation is forcing us to reschedule our autumn Germany tour 2020! It's…
Pubblicato da Mother's Cake su Martedì 1 settembre 2020