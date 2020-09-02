 

MOTHER’S CAKE, IL NUOVO ALBUM SI INTITOLA “CYBERFUNK!”

 
Tags:
di
2 Settembre 2020
 

Si chiama “Cyberfunk!” il quinto album degli austriaci Mother’s Cake in uscita il 18 settembre prossimo per Membran, che segue al tanto acclamato “No Rhyme No Reason” del 2017.

I Mother’s Cake hanno registrato il nuovo album durante una lunghissima session di 72 ore, tre giorni passati senza chiudere occhio e prendere pause di alcun genere. Il gruppo ha conservato tutte le energie disponibili per liberarle in studio, senza sprecare neanche un respiro.

Il nuovo album è stato registrato dalla band stessa con l’aiuto dei produttori Raphael Neikes e Manuel Renner dello Studio Ueberlärm di Mannheim, Germania.

“Il disco si muove in modo omogeneo tra brani psichedelici come “Crystals In The Sky”, intense sfuriate heavy punk rock come “Toxic Brother”, brani atmosferici come “Love Your Smell” e “Gloria” (non è una cover) e funk rock dal retrogusto folk come nel caso di “Hit On Ur Girl”.

Guarda di seguito il nuovo video di “Love Your Smell”, terzo estratto dell’album di imminente uscita.

MOTHER’S CAKE – ‘Cyberpunk!’
tracklist:
01. Tapedeck
02. Toxic Brother
03. Crystals in the Sky
04. I’m your President
05. Love your Smell
06. The Operator
07. Cybernova – Part 1
08. Cybernova – Part 2
09. Hit on ur Girl
10. Lonely Rider
11. Gloria
12. The Beetle
13. Desire

IMPORTANT UPDATE!The current Covid-19 Situation is forcing us to reschedule our autumn Germany tour 2020! It's…

Pubblicato da Mother's Cake su Martedì 1 settembre 2020

 

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Ascolta “Siren”, il ...
    Lo storico cantante dei Sonic Youth, Thurston Moore, ha pubblicato oggi il suo nuovo singolo intitolato “Siren”, terzo estratto ...

    Adrianne Lenker, frontwoman dei Big ...
    Adrianne Lenker, chitarrista e vocalist dei Big Thief, ha annunciato due nuovi album intitolati “songs” e ...

    Wilco: arriva una ristampa deluxe ...
    I Wilco pubblicano una ristampa deluxe del loro album del 1999 “Summerteeth”, una punto chiave nella serie di capolavori che li ...

    Lili Trifilio dei Beach Bunny va da ...
    Non ci sono solo i Beach Bunny per Lili Trifilio sta avendo un anno piuttosto produttivo. Dopo il disco del suo progetto ecco ora una nuova ...

    Oggi “Fresh Fruit For Rotting ...
    Cos’è stato il punk se non “la grande truffa del rock and roll”? Non bisogna essere degli illuminati per cogliere l’essenza di ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    4 Agosto 2020

    The Other Side: Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti, in grado di dividere la critica o meritevoli di pareri ...
    3 Agosto 2020

    Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    La vita è una montagna russa, la più veloce e la più lunga che esista. La felicità che proviamo tra la brezza amichevole che ci accarezza su in cima si sgretola e si impantana nel fango che ci tange quando scendiamo rapidamente a sfiorare il ...
    7 Agosto 2020

    Bush – The Kingdom
    Diciamolo, certa stampa non è mai stata carina (per usare un eufemismo) con i Bush di Gavin Rossdale. Non era un fatto personale o una questione di antipatia, nemmeno c’entra che abbiano avuto un clamoroso exploit sin dal debut album ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     