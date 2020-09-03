SADE HA ANNUNCIATO “THIS FAR”, UN COFANETTO IN VINILE DELLA SUA DISCOGRAFIA COMPLETA

La cantante britannica Sade ha annunciato “This Far”, un cofanetto in vinile con versioni rimasterizzate di tutti i suoi album in studio. Il boxset che uscirà il prossimo 9 ottobre comprende, quindi, “Diamond Life” (1984), “Promise” (1985), “Stronger Than Pride” (1988), “Love Deluxe” (1992), “Lovers Rock” (2000) e “Soldier of Love” (2010).

Il band di Sade, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale e Paul Spencer Denman ha rimasterizzato la collezione agli Abbey Road Studios ed ogni disco verrà stampato su vinile da 180 grammi, il tutto confezionato in una scatola rilegata.

Announcing Sade’s box set entitled ‘This Far’ will be released worldwide on October 9th 2020, featuring remastered… Pubblicato da Sade su Mercoledì 2 settembre 2020

Nel 2018, ricordiamo, Sade ha pubblicato il brano “Flower of the Universe”.