 

SADE HA ANNUNCIATO “THIS FAR”, UN COFANETTO IN VINILE DELLA SUA DISCOGRAFIA COMPLETA

 
Tags:
di
3 Settembre 2020
 

La cantante britannica Sade ha annunciato “This Far”, un cofanetto in vinile con versioni rimasterizzate di tutti i suoi album in studio. Il boxset che uscirà il prossimo 9 ottobre comprende, quindi, “Diamond Life” (1984), “Promise” (1985), “Stronger Than Pride” (1988), “Love Deluxe” (1992), “Lovers Rock” (2000) e “Soldier of Love” (2010).

Il band di Sade, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale e Paul Spencer Denman ha rimasterizzato la collezione agli Abbey Road Studios ed ogni disco verrà stampato su vinile da 180 grammi, il tutto confezionato in una scatola rilegata.

Announcing Sade’s box set entitled ‘This Far’ will be released worldwide on October 9th 2020, featuring remastered…

Pubblicato da Sade su Mercoledì 2 settembre 2020

Nel 2018, ricordiamo, Sade ha pubblicato il brano “Flower of the Universe”.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Nick Cave, il film concerto ...
    Dopo la straordinaria partecipazione all’evento in streaming dello scorso luglio, arriva ora per i fan, e non solo, italiani la ...

    EP: Daniele Timon – Lontani ...
    Ai nastri di partenza Daniele Timon, che dopo una gavetta durata anni e declinata nelle più svariate forme del rock e del pop si affaccia ...

    Oggi “Listen Without ...
    Per i più distratti, parrà a lor strano il tono declamatorio nel definire l’album in oggetto: uno dei capolavori pop degli ultimi ...

    “Outta Here” è il ...
    Nuovo singolo per la band dei Lo Tom formata nel 2017 da David Bazan e TW Walsh dei Pedro The Lion e da Trey Many e Jason Martin dei ...

    Ascolta “Singing”, il nuovo ...
    Dopo l’ottimo debutto con l’album “Years” del 2018, la band “regret-pop” texana dei Sun June ha rilasciato un ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    4 Agosto 2020

    The Other Side: Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti, in grado di dividere la critica o meritevoli di pareri ...
    7 Agosto 2020

    Bush – The Kingdom
    Diciamolo, certa stampa non è mai stata carina (per usare un eufemismo) con i Bush di Gavin Rossdale. Non era un fatto personale o una questione di antipatia, nemmeno c’entra che abbiano avuto un clamoroso exploit sin dal debut album ...
    18 Agosto 2020

    The Microphones – Microphones in 2020
    Phil Elverum (all’anagrafe Elvrum, senza una “e”) è uno dei cantautori più rilevanti del primo decennio del 2000, quello in cui l’importanza della band è iniziata a venire meno per lasciar spazio alla creatività individuale, agevolata ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     