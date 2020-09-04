LASCIANO SENZA FIATO I NOMI PRESENTI NELLA COMPILATION “GOOD MUSIC TO AVERT THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY”

Trovare compilation con simili nomi in campo non è raro, è rarissimo. Vi invitiamo a dare uno sguardo alla tracklist per restare senza fiato. “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” è ricca di nomi famosi, di musicisti molto conosciuti che hanno “donato” un brano inedito.
Qui c’è la descrizione della compilation stessa, dalla quale si evince che rimarrà online per un periodo di tempo davvero limitato: “A compilation made up of previously unreleased recordings –featuring new songs, covers, remixes, live versions & unreleased demos. It’s available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours only on Friday 9/4. All net proceeds from album sales go to Fair Fight.”
Il 100% del ricavato delle vendite dell’album andrà a Fair Fight, un’organizzazione per i diritti degli elettori che promuove elezioni eque in tutto il paese attraverso l’educazione degli elettori, la riforma elettorale e la lotta contro la soppressione degli elettori.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)
2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)
3. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)
4. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)
5. Grouplove – Hardware Store
6. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)
7. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)
8. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7
9. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)
10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home
11. Sudan Archives – War
12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them
13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)
14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper
15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)
16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)
17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere
18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)
19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)
20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)
21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)
22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)
23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)
24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)
25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)
26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)
27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)
28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)
29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)
30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)
31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)
32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece
33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)
34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)
35. Jay Som – Time Off Work
36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)
37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)
38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy
39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)
40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)