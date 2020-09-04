LASCIANO SENZA FIATO I NOMI PRESENTI NELLA COMPILATION “GOOD MUSIC TO AVERT THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY”

Trovare compilation con simili nomi in campo non è raro, è rarissimo. Vi invitiamo a dare uno sguardo alla tracklist per restare senza fiato. “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” è ricca di nomi famosi, di musicisti molto conosciuti che hanno “donato” un brano inedito.

<a href="http://goodmusic2020.bandcamp.com/album/good-music-to-avert-the-collapse-of-american-democracy">Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy by Various Artists Working to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy</a>

Qui c’è la descrizione della compilation stessa, dalla quale si evince che rimarrà online per un periodo di tempo davvero limitato: “A compilation made up of previously unreleased recordings –featuring new songs, covers, remixes, live versions & unreleased demos. It’s available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours only on Friday 9/4. All net proceeds from album sales go to Fair Fight.”

Il 100% del ricavato delle vendite dell’album andrà a Fair Fight, un’organizzazione per i diritti degli elettori che promuove elezioni eque in tutto il paese attraverso l’educazione degli elettori, la riforma elettorale e la lotta contro la soppressione degli elettori.

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – Hardware Store

6. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

7. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

9. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)