 

UN BOX CON I PRIMI SETTE ALBUM DI JOHN PRINE IN USCITA A OTTOBRE

 
di
6 Settembre 2020
 

Come sappiamo l’indimenticabile John Prine è deceduto lo scorso aprile per conseguenza del coronavirus, che ha ulteriormente deteriorato il suo già cagionevole stato di salute.

A giugno era uscita anche la bellissima “I Remember Everything”, l’ultima canzone scritta dal grandissimo songwriter statunitense, ma ora arriva l’annuncio di un nuovo box set in CD che comprenderà i suoi primi sette album, “John Prine” (1971), “Diamonds In The Rough” (1972), “Sweet Revenge” (1973), “Common Sense” (1975), “Bruised Orange” (1978), “Pink Cadillac” (1979) e “Storm Windows” (1980).

Il cofanetto, che si chiamerà “Crooked Piece Of Time: The Atlantic And Asylum Albums 1971-1980”, vedrà la luce il prossimo 23 ottobre via Rhino Records e conterrà numerosi suoi classici come “Hello In There,” “Sam Stone,” “Illegal Smile,” “Angel From Montgomery,” “Paradise”, solo per citarne alcuni.

Il box-set è inoltre accompagnato da un libretto di venti pagine con le note scritte dal giornalista David Fricke, mentre l’artwork è un dipinto di Joshua Petker basato su una foto di Jim Shea.

“CROOKED PIECE OF TIME: THE ATLANTIC & ASYLUM ALBUMS (1971 – 1980)”

“John Prine”
1. Illegal Smile
2. Spanish Pipedream
3. Hello In There
4. Sam Stone
5. Paradise
6. Pretty Good
7. Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
8. Far From Me
9. Angel From Montgomery
10. Quiet Man
11. Donald And Lydia
12. Six O’Clock News
13. Flashback Blues

“Diamonds In The Rough”
1. Everybody
2. The Torch Singer
3. Souvenirs
4. The Late John Garfield Blues
5. Sour Grapes
6. Billy The Bum
7. The Frying Pan
8. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You
9. Take the Star Out Of The Window
10. The Great Compromise
11. Clocks And Spoons
12. Rocky Mountain Time
13. Diamonds In The Rough

“Sweet Revenge”
1. Sweet Revenge
2. Please Don’t Bury Me
3. Christmas In Prison
4. Dear Abby
5. Blue Umbrella
6. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use
7. Onomatopoeia
8. Grandpa Was A Carpenter
9. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)
10. Mexican Home
11. A Good Time
12. Nine Pound Hammer

“Common Sense”
1. Middle Man
2. Common Sense
3. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard
4. Wedding Day In Funeralville
5. Way Down
6. My Own Best Friend
7. Forbidden Jimmy
8. Saddle In The Rain
9. That Close To You
10. He Was In Heaven Before He Died
11. You Never Can Tell

“Bruised Orange”
1. Fish And Whistle
2. There She Goes
3. If You Don’t Want My Love
4. That’s the Way That The World Goes ‘Round
5. Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)
6. Sabu Visits the Twin Cities Alone
7. Aw Heck
8. Crooked Piece Of Time
9. Iron Ore Betty
10. The Hobo Song

“Pink Cadillac”
1. Chinatown
2. Automobile
3. Killing The Blues
4. No Name Girl
5. Saigon
6. Cold War (This Cold War With You)
7. Baby Let’s Play House
8. Down By The Side Of The Road
9. How Lucky
10. Ubangi Stomp

“Storm Windows”
1. Shop Talk
2. Living In The Future
3. It’s Happening To You
4. Sleepy Eyed Boy
5. All Night Blue
6. Just Wanna Be With You
7. Storm Windows
8. Baby Ruth
9. One Red Rose
10. I Had A Dream

Photo Credit: Yellowstone National Park, YPF/Matt Ludin / Public domain

