NUOVO LIVE ALBUM DEGLI SHED SEVEN A DICEMBRE

Dopo l’uscita del loro quinto LP, “Instant Pleasure” (leggi la recensione), realizzato a novembre 2017, gli Shed Seven stanno per tornare con un live-album.
Il disco, che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 4 dicembre in doppio cd o triplo vinile, si chiamerà “Another Night, Another Town” e conterrà ben 21 canzoni.
Il frontman Rick Witter ha scritto sui social network della band di York: “Quando è diventato chiaro che non ci sarebbe stato alcun live e che non avrebbe potuto esserci un altro Shedcember, abbiamo pensato che fosse il momento giusto per recuperare le registrazioni del nostro tour del 2019 e dello show al Castlefield Bowl del 2018 in modo che potessimo preparare il miglior live-album possibile.”
Il disco è stato mixato da Chris Sheldon, che aveva prodotto “A Maximum High” e “Disco Down”.
“Another Night, Another Town” Tracklist:
1. Room In My House
2. Mark
3. Where Have You Been Tonight?
4. People Will Talk
5. Devil In Your Shoes
6. Butterfly On A Wheel
7. She Left Me On Friday / I Am The Resurrection
8. Better Days
9. On Standby
10. It’s Not Easy
11. Getting Better
12. Enemies And Friends
13. Ocean Pie
14. Dolphin
15. High Hopes
16. Disco Down
17. Bully Boy
18. Going For Gold
19. Parallel Lines
20. Invincible
21. Chasing Rainbows