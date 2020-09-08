NUOVO LIVE ALBUM DEGLI SHED SEVEN A DICEMBRE

Dopo l’uscita del loro quinto LP, “Instant Pleasure” (leggi la recensione), realizzato a novembre 2017, gli Shed Seven stanno per tornare con un live-album.

Il disco, che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 4 dicembre in doppio cd o triplo vinile, si chiamerà “Another Night, Another Town” e conterrà ben 21 canzoni.

Il frontman Rick Witter ha scritto sui social network della band di York: “Quando è diventato chiaro che non ci sarebbe stato alcun live e che non avrebbe potuto esserci un altro Shedcember, abbiamo pensato che fosse il momento giusto per recuperare le registrazioni del nostro tour del 2019 e dello show al Castlefield Bowl del 2018 in modo che potessimo preparare il miglior live-album possibile.”

Il disco è stato mixato da Chris Sheldon, che aveva prodotto “A Maximum High” e “Disco Down”.

“Another Night, Another Town” Tracklist:

1. Room In My House

2. Mark

3. Where Have You Been Tonight?

4. People Will Talk

5. Devil In Your Shoes

6. Butterfly On A Wheel

7. She Left Me On Friday / I Am The Resurrection

8. Better Days

9. On Standby

10. It’s Not Easy

11. Getting Better

12. Enemies And Friends

13. Ocean Pie

14. Dolphin

15. High Hopes

16. Disco Down

17. Bully Boy

18. Going For Gold

19. Parallel Lines

20. Invincible

21. Chasing Rainbows