 

SUEDE, DOPO “LOVE & POISON” ARRIVA ONLINE ANCHE “LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL”

 
Tags:
di
9 Settembre 2020
 

I Suede trasmetteranno una serie di performance live online nelle prossime settimane, dopo il successo del recente stream del classico “Love & Poison”.

Love & Poison è stato un tale successo che abbiamo pensato di portarvi altre esibizioni dal vivo dal caveau nelle prossime settimane“, hanno scritto Suede su Instagram.

La prossima scelta cade sullo show della reunion della band del 2010 alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra, che si tenne a sostegno del Teenage Cancer Trust. Il live segnò il primo concerto della band in sette anni, anche se a dire il vero solo pochi giorni prima si erano esibiti, in un intimo concerto di riscaldamento, al 100 Club.

‘Suede Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ andrà in onda il prossimo venerdì (11 settembre) alle 18.00.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Si chiama “Siberian Butterfly” ...
    Siamo vicini all’uscita del nuovo album di Bob Mould “Blue Hearts” (fuori il 25 settembre) e oggi la leggenda del ...

    Azniv Korkejian (Bedouine), Katie ...
    Azniv Korkejian (Bedouine), Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) e Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff) hanno collaborato per la cover del ...

    Colter Wall – Western Swing ...
    Riecco Colter Wall, due anni dopo il secondo album in studio, quel “Songs of The Plain” che aveva inquadrato il cantautore ...

    Washed Out – Purple Noon

    Si può capire qualcosa di un disco dalla sua copertina? Quella di “Purple Noon”, quarto album di Washed Out, richiama il tramonto sul ...

    E’ morto Simeon Coxe dei ...
    Simeon Coxe, fondatore e membro della band sperimentale psichedelica Silver Apples, ci ha lasciato ieri 8 settembre. Aveva 82 anni. Coxe ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    15 Agosto 2020

    Glass Animals – Dreamland
    Aristotele affermava che le arti, in particolare la tragedia, servissero a elevare le coscienze e gli animi degli spettatori. Il processo è semplice: si assiste a un’opera d’arte, si riconoscono i propri peccati e angosce che vi sono ...
    18 Agosto 2020

    The Microphones – Microphones in 2020
    Phil Elverum (all’anagrafe Elvrum, senza una “e”) è uno dei cantautori più rilevanti del primo decennio del 2000, quello in cui l’importanza della band è iniziata a venire meno per lasciar spazio alla creatività individuale, agevolata ...
    1 Settembre 2020

    Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album “Winter Is For Lovers”
    Ben Harper ha annunciato il suo nuovo album interamente strumentale intitolato “Winter Is For Lovers”per ANTI- Records, che vede protagonisti solo Ben Harper e la sua chitarra lap steel Monteleone ed è una raccolta di 15 composizioni ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     