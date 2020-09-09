SUEDE, DOPO “LOVE & POISON” ARRIVA ONLINE ANCHE “LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL”

I Suede trasmetteranno una serie di performance live online nelle prossime settimane, dopo il successo del recente stream del classico “Love & Poison”.
“Love & Poison è stato un tale successo che abbiamo pensato di portarvi altre esibizioni dal vivo dal caveau nelle prossime settimane“, hanno scritto Suede su Instagram.
La prossima scelta cade sullo show della reunion della band del 2010 alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra, che si tenne a sostegno del Teenage Cancer Trust. Il live segnò il primo concerto della band in sette anni, anche se a dire il vero solo pochi giorni prima si erano esibiti, in un intimo concerto di riscaldamento, al 100 Club.
‘Suede Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ andrà in onda il prossimo venerdì (11 settembre) alle 18.00.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Suede fans! Love & Poison was such a success, we thought we'd bring you more live performances from the vault in the coming weeks. This Friday at 5pm BST, we will be premiering Suede Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Suede's spectacular live comeback for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Subscribe and set a reminder via the link in the bio.. -SuedeHQ