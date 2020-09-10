 

GORILLAZ, NUOVO SINGOLO CON ROBERT SMITH E ANNUNCIO DELL’ALBUM

 
10 Settembre 2020
 

I Gorillaz di Damon Albarn hanno pubblicato il nuovo incredibile brano, con videoclip al seguito, realizzato con Robert Smith. Il nuovo singolo si chiama “Strange Timez” ed è incluso nel sesto episodio della serie audiovisiva “Song Machine”.

In occasione del’uscita del nuovo brano, i Gorillaz hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro prossimo album fissata al 23 ottobre e che ovviamente includerà tutti gli episodi di “Song Machine” rilasciati sin’ora con le numerose collaborazioni.

Il nuovo album si intitola “Song Machine, Season One – Strange Timez” e uscirà anche in versione deluxe e conterrà sei tracce in più rispetto alla versione standard, tra cui anche “How Far?”  dedicata al compianto Tony Allen (scomparso lo scorso 30 aprile) e che presenta un featuring dello stesso artista nigeriano, oltre a quello di Skepta.

“Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez” tracklist:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)
2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)
3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)
4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)
5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)
6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)
7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)
8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)
9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)
10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)
11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

“Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez” ed. deluxe tracklist:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)
2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)
3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)
4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)
5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)
6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)
7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)
8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)
9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)
10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)
11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)
12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)
13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)
14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)
16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)
17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

Gorillaz Present Season One of Song Machine: ✨"STRANGE TIMEZ"✨Pre order now 👉 gorillaz.com

Pubblicato da Gorillaz su Mercoledì 9 settembre 2020

 

