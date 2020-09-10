IN ARRIVO LA RACCOLTA “DEFINITIVA” DEGLI STYLE COUNCIL

“Abbiamo voluto divertirci, documentare i tempi e allo stesso tempo volevamo elevare il pop a forma d’arte – credo che l’abbiamo fatto“: questo è quanto vi dirà Paul Weller in merito agli Style Council.
Ora è in arrivo ‘Long Hot Summers’, l’antologia definitiva della carriera della band, tanto attesa e uscirà il 30 ottobre 2020 in molteplici formati
Tracklist:
Side A
1 Headstart for Happiness
2 Long Hot Summer
3 My Ever-Changing Moods
4 Walls Come Tumbling Down!
5 Party Chambers
Side B
1 Wanted (or Waiter, There’s…)
2 Shout to the Top!
3 It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands
4 Come to Milton Keynes
5 Why I Went Missing
6 Waiting
Side C
1 Ghosts Of Dachau
2 Down in the Seine
3 The Paris Match
4 Life at a Top People’s Health Farm
5 Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version)
Side D
1 Speak Like a Child
2 The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)
3 Money Go Round
4 You’re the Best Thing
5 How She Threw It All Away
Side E
1 A Man of Great Promise
2 The Piccadilly Trail
3 A Solid Bond in Your Heart
4 Sweet Loving Ways
5 Promised Land
6 It Didn’t Matter
Side F
1 Have You Ever Had It Blue
2 Spin’ Drifting
3 Here’s One That Got Away
4 Changing of the Guard
5 My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo)