IN ARRIVO LA RACCOLTA “DEFINITIVA” DEGLI STYLE COUNCIL

“Abbiamo voluto divertirci, documentare i tempi e allo stesso tempo volevamo elevare il pop a forma d’arte – credo che l’abbiamo fatto“: questo è quanto vi dirà Paul Weller in merito agli Style Council.

Ora è in arrivo ‘Long Hot Summers’, l’antologia definitiva della carriera della band, tanto attesa e uscirà il 30 ottobre 2020 in molteplici formati

Tracklist:

Side A

1 Headstart for Happiness

2 Long Hot Summer

3 My Ever-Changing Moods

4 Walls Come Tumbling Down!

5 Party Chambers

Side B

1 Wanted (or Waiter, There’s…)

2 Shout to the Top!

3 It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands

4 Come to Milton Keynes

5 Why I Went Missing

6 Waiting

Side C

1 Ghosts Of Dachau

2 Down in the Seine

3 The Paris Match

4 Life at a Top People’s Health Farm

5 Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version)

Side D

1 Speak Like a Child

2 The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)

3 Money Go Round

4 You’re the Best Thing

5 How She Threw It All Away

Side E

1 A Man of Great Promise

2 The Piccadilly Trail

3 A Solid Bond in Your Heart

4 Sweet Loving Ways

5 Promised Land

6 It Didn’t Matter

Side F

1 Have You Ever Had It Blue

2 Spin’ Drifting

3 Here’s One That Got Away

4 Changing of the Guard

5 My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo)