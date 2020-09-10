 

IN ARRIVO LA RACCOLTA “DEFINITIVA” DEGLI STYLE COUNCIL

 
Tags:
di
10 Settembre 2020
 

Abbiamo voluto divertirci, documentare i tempi e allo stesso tempo volevamo elevare il pop a forma d’arte – credo che l’abbiamo fatto“: questo è quanto vi dirà Paul Weller in merito agli Style Council.

Ora è in arrivo ‘Long Hot Summers’, l’antologia definitiva della carriera della band, tanto attesa e uscirà il 30 ottobre 2020 in molteplici formati

Tracklist:
Side A
1 Headstart for Happiness
2 Long Hot Summer
3 My Ever-Changing Moods
4 Walls Come Tumbling Down!
5 Party Chambers
Side B
1 Wanted (or Waiter, There’s…)
2 Shout to the Top!
3 It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands
4 Come to Milton Keynes
5 Why I Went Missing
6 Waiting
Side C
1 Ghosts Of Dachau
2 Down in the Seine
3 The Paris Match
4 Life at a Top People’s Health Farm
5 Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version)
Side D
1 Speak Like a Child
2 The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)
3 Money Go Round
4 You’re the Best Thing
5 How She Threw It All Away
Side E
1 A Man of Great Promise
2 The Piccadilly Trail
3 A Solid Bond in Your Heart
4 Sweet Loving Ways
5 Promised Land
6 It Didn’t Matter
Side F
1 Have You Ever Had It Blue
2 Spin’ Drifting
3 Here’s One That Got Away
4 Changing of the Guard
5 My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    U2, 20° anniversario di “All ...
    “All That You Can’t Leave Behind” degli U2 compie 20 anni scriveremo noi di IFB in punto di celebrazione, mentre Island ...

    Si chiama “Letters To ...
    Bruce Springsteen tornerà il 23 ottobre con il suo ventesimo album in studio, “Letter to You” e la cosa bella è che con lui ci ...

    Giugno 2021, i Rolling Blackouts ...
    Li aspettavamo lo scorso 14 giugno all’Handmade Festival di Guastalla per ascoltare dal vivo i brani dell’apprezzatissimo “Sideways to ...

    Matt Berninger (The National) ...
    In attesa di pubblicare l’album di debutto solista “Serpentine Prison”, Matt Berninger, frontman degli acclamati The National, ...

    Of Monsters And Men: il nuovo ...
    Gli Of Monsters And Men sono tornati con il loro primo nuovo singolo dell’anno, “Visitor”. Il gruppo islandese aveva ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    15 Agosto 2020

    Glass Animals – Dreamland
    Aristotele affermava che le arti, in particolare la tragedia, servissero a elevare le coscienze e gli animi degli spettatori. Il processo è semplice: si assiste a un’opera d’arte, si riconoscono i propri peccati e angosce che vi sono ...
    18 Agosto 2020

    The Microphones – Microphones in 2020
    Phil Elverum (all’anagrafe Elvrum, senza una “e”) è uno dei cantautori più rilevanti del primo decennio del 2000, quello in cui l’importanza della band è iniziata a venire meno per lasciar spazio alla creatività individuale, agevolata ...
    1 Settembre 2020

    Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album “Winter Is For Lovers”
    Ben Harper ha annunciato il suo nuovo album interamente strumentale intitolato “Winter Is For Lovers”per ANTI- Records, che vede protagonisti solo Ben Harper e la sua chitarra lap steel Monteleone ed è una raccolta di 15 composizioni ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     