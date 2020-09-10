SI CHIAMA “LETTERS TO YOU” IL NUOVO ALBUM DI BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO OMONIMO

Bruce Springsteen tornerà il 23 ottobre con il suo ventesimo album in studio, “Letter to You” e la cosa bella è che con lui ci saarà la E Street Band: la loro prima uscita insieme da “High Hopes” del 2014.
“Letter to You” vede nove nuove canzoni di Springsteen, oltre a tre composizioni inedite degli anni Settanta: “Janey Needs a Shooter”, “If I Was the Priest” e “Song for Orphans”.
L’album è stato registrato con i membri della E Street Band Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. Ron Aniello il produttore al fianco di Springsteen, mentre Bob Clearmountain ha mixato il disco e Bob Ludwig lo ha masterizzato.
“Amo la natura emotiva di Letter to You“, ha detto Springsteen in una dichiarazione. “E amo il suono della E Street Band che suona completamente dal vivo in studio, in un modo che non abbiamo mai fatto prima, e senza sovraincisioni”. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e si è rivelata una delle più grandi esperienze di registrazione che abbia mai avuto“.
Tracklist:
01. One Minute You’re Here
02. Letter to You
03. Burnin’ Train
04. Janey Needs a Shooter
05. Last Man Standing
06. The Power of Prayer
07. House of a Thousand Guitars
08. Rainmaker
09. If I Was the Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song for Orphans
12. I’ll See You in My Dreams