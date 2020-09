THE FLAMING LIPS

Tracklist

1. Will You Return / When You Come Down

2. Watching the Lightbugs Glow

3. Flowers of Neptune 6

4. Dinosaurs on the Mountain

5. At the Movies on Quaaludes

6. Mother, I've Taken LSD

7. Brother Eye

8. You n Me Sellin' Weed

9. Mother, Please Don't Be Sad

10. When We Die When We're High

11. Assassins of Youth

12. God and the Policeman (featuring Kacey Musgraves)

13. My Religion Is You