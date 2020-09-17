SI CHIAMA “FILM MUSIC 1976 – 2020” LA NUOVA COMPILATION DI BRIAN ENO CON I SUOI LAVORI PER CINEMA E TV

Brian Eno ha annunciato la sua nuova compilation “Film Music 1976 – 2020” (attesa il 13 novembre), la sua prima raccolta in assoluto di musiche per film e colonne sonore televisive create negli ultimi 40 anni.

La collezione comprenderà anche sette brani inediti.

“Film Music 1976 – 2020” presenterà le musiche di Eno realizzate per ‘Dune’ di David Lynch, ‘Trainspotting’ di Danny Boyle, ‘Married to the Mob’ di Jonathan Demme, ‘Heat’ di Michael Mann, ‘Top Boy’ serie prima e seconda e altro ancora.

Eno ha pubblicato la sua canzone “Ship In A Bottle” dal film di Peter Jackson del 2009 ‘The Lovely Bones’, in concomitanza con l’annuncio dell’album.

Tracklist:

Top Boy (Theme) – Top Boy Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

Ship In A Bottle – The Lovely Bones, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

Blood Red – Francis Bacon’s Arena, directed by Adam Low, 2005

Under – Cool World, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

Decline And Fall – O Nome da Morte, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

Prophecy Theme – Dune, directed by David Lynch, 1984

Reasonable Question – We Are As Gods, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

Late Evening In Jersey – Heat, directed by Michael Mann, 1995

Beach Sequence – Beyond The Clouds, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

You Don’t Miss Your Water – Married to the Mob, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

Deep Blue Day – Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

The Sombre – Top Boy Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

Dover Beach – Jubilee, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

Design as Reduction – Rams, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

Undersea Steps – Hammerhead, directed by George Chan, 2004

Final Sunset – Sebastiane, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

An Ending (Ascent) – For All Mankind, directed by Al Reinert, 1989