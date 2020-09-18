A NOVEMBRE KELLEY STOLTZ PUBBLICA IL SUO SECONDO ALBUM DEL 2020

In giro ormai da oltre 20 anni, Kelley Stoltz continua a pubblicare album senza sosta.

Dopo aver realizzato “Hard Feelings” solo qualche mese fa, il musicista indie-rock di stanza ormai da tempo in California realizzerà il prossimo 20 novembre, via Agitated Records, un nuovo LP, “Ah! (etc)”, il suo secondo disco di questo 2020: scritto e registrato al suo Electric Duck Studio a San Francisco, l’album è stato poi masterizzato da Mikey Young in Australia.

Ad anticipare l’uscita ecco “The Quiet Ones”, un brano dai toni post-punk che potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto: nel pezzo come ospite. troviamo Will Sergeant degli Echo & The Bunnymen alla chitarra.

“ah!(etc)” Tracklist:

1. team earth

2. the quiet ones

3. never change enough

4. dodged a bullet

5. cold

6. she likes noise

7. some other time

8. moon shy

9. darkness too

10. chasing the light

11. tomorrow

12. having fun