DEVONTé HYNES (BLOOD ORANGE) SVELA LA COLONNA SONORA COMPOSTA PER LA NUOVA SERIE TV DI LUCA GUADAGNINO

Devonté Hynes, artista in passato noto come Lightspeed Champion e più recentemente attivo dietro il moniker di Blood Orange, ha fornito i dettagli della colonna sonora realizzata per “We Are Who We Are” nuova serie TV HBO, in Italia in uscita su Sky Atlantic, diretta da Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”, “Suspiria”).

“We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)” include 12 inediti di Hynes insieme a composizioni di Julius Eastman e John Adams ed uscirà il 2 ottobre su etichetta Milan.

Lo stesso giorno inoltre sarà pubblicato “We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack)” curata dallo stesso Guadagnino e dal supervisore musicale della serie Robin Urdang. Questa release contiene 3 tracce live di Blood Orange registrate per l’occasione al Locomotiv Club di Bologna insieme a brani dei Radiohead (“House of Cards”), Prince (“The Love We Make”), Arto Lindsay (“Child Prodigy”) e Francesca Scorsese, figlia di Martin Scorsese e attrice in “We Are Who We Are” nei panni di Britney Orton, che esegue una cover di Sade (“Soldier of Love”).

La nuova serie tv arriverà su Sky il 9 ottobre e sarà disponibile anche in streaming su NOW TV.

“We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)” tracklist:

01 Devonté Hynes: “The Long Ride II”
02 Devonté Hynes: “Let Yourself Go I”
03 Devonté Hynes: “Let Yourself Go II”
04 Devonté Hynes: “The Last Day”
05 Devonté Hynes: “Fraser’s Bedroom”
06 Devonté Hynes: “He Just Left”
07 Devonté Hynes: “Notte Transfigurata I”
08 Devonté Hynes: “The Long Ride I”
09 Devonté Hynes: “Good Job, Soldier”
10 Devonté Hynes: “Body of Me”
11 Devonté Hynes: “Amorous Love”
12 Devonté Hynes: “Notte Transfigurata II”
13 Julius Eastman: “Stay On It”
14 Julius Eastman: “Gay Guerilla”
15 John Adams: “Century Rolls: II. Manny’s Gym”
16 John Adams: “Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Short Ride in a Fast Machine”

“We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack)” tracklist:

01 Prince: “The Love We Make”
02 Giorgio Moroder / Philip Oakey: “Why Must the Show Go On”
03 Anna Oxa: “A Lei”
04 John Adams: “Three Weeks and I’m Still Outta My Mind”
05 Klaus Nomi: “Keys of Life”
06 Klaus Nomi: “Lightning Strikes”
07 Arto Lindsay: “Child Prodigy”
08 Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell”
09 CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea: “Emilia Paranoica”
10 Francesca Scorsese: “Soldier of Love” (Sade cover)
11 Aaron Carter: “American A O”
12 Radiohead: “House of Cards”
13 David Bowie: “Absolute Beginners”
14 Kip Hanrahan: “Child Song”
15 Blood Orange: “Better Than Me (Live at Club Locomotiv)”
16 Blood Orange: “But You (Live at Club Locomotiv)”
17 Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

Guarda il trailer di “We Are Who We Are”:

