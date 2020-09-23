THE DAMNED: NUOVO ASSAGGIO DAL NUOVO EP IN ARRIVO

Dopo “Evil Spirits” del 2018, The Damned tornano con un nuovo EP intitolato “The Rockfield Files” in arrivo il 16 ottobre.
La band dice così del nuovo lavoro: “Nel 1980 / 1981, i The Damned sono andati a Rockfield per una serie di sessioni che alla fine sono diventate The Black Album, The Friday 13th EP & Strawberries. Il tempo lì ha prodotto alcuni dei più grandi momenti musicali dei Damned e storie memorabili tra cavalli, mucche, vampiri, fucili e Lemmy. Nel 2019 i The Damned tornano agli studi Rockfield per registrare la prima nuova musica dal 2018“.
“Manipulator” è il nuovo assaggio.
Tracklist:
1. Keep ‘em Alive
2. Manipulator
3. The Spider & The Fly
4. Black Is The Night (Extended)
Last Summer The Damned returned to Rockfield Studios where they hadn’t recorded since 1981. The result was ‘The…
Pubblicato da The Damned su Lunedì 17 agosto 2020