 

THE DAMNED: NUOVO ASSAGGIO DAL NUOVO EP IN ARRIVO

 
Tags:
di
23 Settembre 2020
 

Dopo “Evil Spirits” del 2018, The Damned tornano con un nuovo EP intitolato “The Rockfield Files” in arrivo il 16 ottobre.

La band dice così del nuovo lavoro: “Nel 1980 / 1981, i The Damned sono andati a Rockfield per una serie di sessioni che alla fine sono diventate The Black Album, The Friday 13th EP & Strawberries. Il tempo lì ha prodotto alcuni dei più grandi momenti musicali dei Damned e storie memorabili tra cavalli, mucche, vampiri, fucili e Lemmy. Nel 2019 i The Damned tornano agli studi Rockfield per registrare la prima nuova musica dal 2018“.

“Manipulator” è il nuovo assaggio.

Tracklist:
1. Keep ‘em Alive
2. Manipulator
3. The Spider & The Fly
4. Black Is The Night (Extended)

‪Last Summer The Damned returned to Rockfield Studios where they hadn’t recorded since 1981. The result was ‘The…

Pubblicato da The Damned su Lunedì 17 agosto 2020

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il nuovo assaggio dall’album ...
    Gli Holy Motors hanno rilasciato il nuovo brano “Trouble” come terzo assaggiatore del loro prossimo LP “Horse”, ...

    Ascolta 2 nuovi estratti dal ...
    Kevin Morby continua a svelarci anticipazioni dal suo prossimo sesto album atteso il 16 ottobre via Dead Oceans. Dopo “Campfire” adesso ...

    Tim Burgess, ha annunciato ...
    Dopo aver pubblicato l’acclamato album solista “I Love The New Sky”, Tim Burgess, frontman dei The Charlatans, ha annunciato ...

    I Joan Of Arc annunciano il loro ...
    I Joan of Arc annunciano il loro disco finale. “Tim Melina Theo Bobby” esce il 4 dicembre su etichetta Joyful Noise Recordings a ...

    “Leave Me Alone!” è il ...
    Manca ormai solo un mese all’arrivo di “Wachito Rico”, il primo LP di Boy Pablo, in uscita il prossimo 23 ottobre via 777 ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    1 Settembre 2020

    Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album “Winter Is For Lovers”
    Ben Harper ha annunciato il suo nuovo album interamente strumentale intitolato “Winter Is For Lovers”per ANTI- Records, che vede protagonisti solo Ben Harper e la sua chitarra lap steel Monteleone ed è una raccolta di 15 composizioni ...
    24 Agosto 2020

    The Killers – Imploding The Mirage
    Nel 2018 Brandon Flowers, frontman dei The Killers, a pochi centimetri dalla punta del mio naso mi deliziava con i suoi 7 (circa) cambi d’abito durante il live, al Rock in Roma, del penultimo album, “Wonderful Wonderful“. Da ...
    31 Agosto 2020

    Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
    Nel 2011, con l’uscita di “The People’s Key”,  Conor Oberst annunciò che la vita dei Bright Eyes sarebbe tertminata, dopo dieci album in dodici anni  e con una produzione di tanti ottimi brani. Una decisione che rese ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     