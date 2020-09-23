TIM BURGESS, HA ANNUNCIATO L’USCITA DEL SUO NUOVO EP “ASCENT OF THE ASCENDED”

Dopo aver pubblicato l’acclamato album solista “I Love The New Sky”, Tim Burgess, frontman dei The Charlatans, ha annunciato il nuovo EP “Ascent Of The Ascended” in uscita il 27 novembre via Bella Union [PIAS] e già disponibile per il pre-ordine.

L’EP di 6 tracce contiene due nuovi brani “Yours. To Be” e “The Ascent Of The Ascended”, registrati poco dopo aver concluso l’album, e quattro brani registrati a marzo a New York City come live session per Paste. Tre di questi brani sono tratti da “I Love The New Sky”, mentre il quarto è una nuova versione del classico dei The Charlatans “The Only One I Know”.

“Ascent Of The Ascended” tracklist:

1. The Ascent Of The Ascended

2. Yours. To Be

3. Laurie (Paste Session)

4. The Mall (Paste Session)

5. The Only One I Know (Paste Session)

6. Undertow (Paste Session)

Intanto, il cantante britannico ha anche annunciato una serie di eventi live – facendo registrare già molti sold out- che lo vedranno impegnato nel Regno Unito nel mese di aprile.