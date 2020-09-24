A GENNAIO IL TERZO ALBUM DEGLI OLANDESI RATS ON RAFTS

A distanza di ben quattro anni dal loro sophomore, “Rats On Rafts / De Kift”, i Rats On Rafts hanno annunciato il loro nuovo LP, “Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths”, in uscita il prossimo 29 gennaio via Fire Records.

Creato in isolamento, racconta degli ultimi cinque anni in cui la band ha lavorato per creare il suo “difficile” terzo album: i temi trattati sono “piaghe, sogni, vento e fuoco, personaggi mitici e la ricerca del magazzino segreto del governo.”

Il primo singolo si chiama “Tokyo Music Experience” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video registrato al Tivoli Oudegracht di Utrecht, storica venue ormai chiusa.

“Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths” Tracklist:

1 Prologue: Rain

2 A Trail Of Wind And Fire

3 Second Born Child

4 Tokyo Music Experience

5 The Rise And Fall Of The Plague

6 Another Year

7 Fragments

8 The Disappearance Of Dr. Duplicate

9 Excerpt Taken From Chapter 3

10 Where Is My Dream?

11 Part One: The Long Drought

12 Part Two: Crossing The Desert

13 Epilogue: Big Poisonous Shadow